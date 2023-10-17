Tech companies boycott Web Summit after chief’s Israel conflict remarks

A number of UK-based tech companies are boycotting the Web Summit conference in Lisbon after the chief executive called out Israel for committing war crimes. (Getty Images)

Dozens of tech companies, including some based in the UK, are boycotting the annual Web Summit conference in Lisbon after the chief executive called out Israel for committing war crimes.

The Web Summit is a technology conference held in Portugal’s capital, and this year will be attended by top execs from tech giants such as Meta, Amazon and Tiktok.

Paddy Cosgrave, organiser and chief executive of the summit, yesterday prompted harsh criticism from some quarters on social media after he wrote on X: “War crimes are war crimes even when committed by allies, and should be called out for what they are.”

In response to Cosgrave’s remarks, Gil Dibner, founder of London-based VC firm Angular Ventures, said he is cancelling his appearance at Web Summit.

“I was looking forward to participating in and speaking at Web Summit,” Dibner wrote on X. “In light of these comments that show a complete lack of moral clarity, I have no choice but to cancel my participation. I know I am joining several other people in making this decision.”

Angular Ventures also has offices in Tel Aviv and New York.

David Marcus, former president of Paypal, also lashed out, saying he would never “attend/sponsor/speak at any of [Cosgrave’s] events again”.

Dor Shapira, Israel’s ambassador to Portugal, wrote on the platform formerly known as Twitter that “dozens of companies have already cancelled their participation in this conference, and we encourage more to do so. We should have zero tolerance to terrorist and terror acts!”

A Web Summit spokesman responded: “We strongly condemn the horrific attacks by Hamas on Israelis.

“We are saddened to hear that some Israelis in the tech community will no longer be attending Web Summit.

Read more Oil markets await fresh signals ahead of Biden’s visit to Israel

“We regret any hurt caused and extend our deepest sympathies to everyone who has lost loved ones. We hope for peaceful reconciliation.”

Israel is often referred to as a ‘tech nation’ thanks to its thriving innovation ecosystem and its high concentrations of startups per capita.

War was declared 10 days ago after Hamas attackers flooded into Israeli territory, launched a rocket bombardment and took civilian hostages, including children.

So far, at least 1,400 people were killed and thousands injured, while 2,700 Palestinians have died in Israel’s retaliatory strikes on Gaza, and fuel, water, food and medicines have been cut off.