Taylor Swift to make appearance for Barcelona at El Clasico

Taylor Swift is set for an appearance at this year’s El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid.

There may be Bad Blood between the two LaLiga sides but Shake It Off singer Swift could feature on the jerseys of Barcelona thanks to their deal with Spotify.

The streaming giant’s deal with Barcelona’s Camp Nou has seen the Spanish side don the iconic Rolling Stones tongue and Shakira logo on the front of their striped shirts.

And Swift could feature next, with reports out of Spain suggesting the American songstress could make an appearance on the shirt that takes on Real Madrid on 11 May in El Clasico.

The match would not be at the iconic Camp Nou, however, with Barcelona currently seeing a redevelopment project take place at the arena.

Swift taking part

Instead Hansi Flick’s side are playing their matches at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium, the centrepiece of the 1992 Barcelona Games.

Spotify’s usual three-lined logo usually appears on the shirts of the Catalan side, but the marketing opportunity that presents itself during El Clasico is often too much to turn down.

Other artists who have featured on the shirt include Drake, Karol G and Rosalia, while Coldplay donned the shirt for the reverse fixture at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium – Barcelona won that game 4-0 in October with a brace from Robert Lewandowski, plus goals from Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

Barcelona currently sit top of LaLiga with 60 points from 27 games while Real Madrid are second with the same points from 28 games – the Madrid club have a worse goal difference.

But between now and Swift’s appearance on the Barcelona shirt, the duo have a number of matches to complete.

Barcelona takes on Osasuna on Thursday and Girona on Sunday while Real Madrid host Leganes on Saturday evening at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.