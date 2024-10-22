Taxman hits Halifax Panthers with fresh winding up petition

Photo credit: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

The tax authority has hit the professional rugby league club Halifax Panthers with a new winding-up petition on Tuesday.

As seen by City AM, a petition was filed to the High Court by HMRC against Halifax Rugby League Football Club, also known as Halifax Panthers.

A winding-up petition is a serious statement of intent by a creditor to shut down a company due to unpaid debts through compulsory liquidation.

The rugby club is currently experiencing financial issues. In September, it was reported the interim chairman was appealing for financial help from fans to support the club.

A club statement detailed that Halifax Panthers debt stands at approximately £80,000, which includes essential payments to HMRC and operational costs such as player and staff wages.

In addition to addressing this immediate debt, the club estimated that a further £120,000 to £150,000 will be needed to ensure the club can operate sustainably through the end of the year.

Halifax Panthers asks for donations to settle HMRC bill

This is the second winding-up petition filed against the club this year, as the HMRC took similar action against it in July.

However, Halifax Panthers informed fans on 9 September that it had settled the remainder of the HMRC bill, the original source of the winding-up petition.

The club asked for donations from fans to help improve its finances.

Earlier this month, it updated fans on its financial situation, noting that “we’re making good progress, but we’re not out of the woods yet.”

It added that “every penny truly counts, and with your continued support, we are confident we can meet our financial targets for the year and secure long-term stability for Halifax Panthers.”

City AM has approached Halifax Panthers for a comment.

Earlier this month, the MP for Halifax, Kate Dearden MP wrote to the Department of Culture, Media and Sport, over Halifax Panthers. She noted that government officials are in regular contact with the Rugby Football League to ensure the club has the appropriate support.

In June, the asset finance arm Investec filed a winding-up application against rugby league club Featherstone Rovers.