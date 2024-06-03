Investec hits rugby club Featherstone Rovers with winding-up petition

Featherstone Rovers v Hull FC – Betfred Challenge Cup Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

The asset finance arm Investec has filed an application to the High Court against rugby league club Featherstone Rovers.

According to the High Court claim system, Investec Asset Finance plc filed a winding-up petition against Featherstone Rovers Rugby League Football Club last Thursday.

According to insolvency specialists AABRS, a winding-up petition is a serious statement of intent by a creditor to shut down a company due to unpaid debts through compulsory liquidation.

It is not yet clear what the alleged debts relate to, but the asset arm of the investment giant, but the London-listed firm has instructed law firm Gunnercooke for the action.

The West Yorkshire-based professional rugby club is currently competing in the Championship, the second tier of British rugby league.

This is not the first winding up petition the club has found itself on the tail end of, as according to the High Court system, it was named in nine cases since 2014. However, only one of those cases (Investec) does not involve the HM Revenue and Customs.

It was reported in the i paper back in March that player agent Damien Dussault was considering legal action against the club. He claimed he is owed £7,500 in agents’ fees. He also stated that his clients Johnathon Ford and Mark Kheirallah are also allegedly owed thousands of pounds by the club.

Both Investec and Featherstone Rovers were approached for a comment.