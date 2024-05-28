City law firm hits Southend United owner with lawsuit over unpaid £400,000 legal bill

Southend United’s Harry Phillips. Photo credit PA Wire/PA Images

City-based law firm Taylor Wessing has launched legal action against the owner of Southend United over a near £400,000 unpaid legal bill.

Ron Martin is the longtime owner and chairman of the National League team which he runs through by his company Martin Dawn Plc. Martin’s company was named on a claim filed in late February by the law firm over debt.

According to a claim seen by City A.M., Taylor Wessing was engaged by Southend United Football Club on a longstanding retainer to provide employment legal services to the club, which was agreed to be paid by Martin Dawn Plc.

The law firm was also instructed by the club to provide legal services on an undisclosed particular matter. The claim form stated that as part of the continuing agreement regarding the firms engagement, it was agreed that Martin Dawn would pay, on behalf of Southend FC, certain fees.

The firm detailed in his claim that as part of its promise to continue to provide legal services in relation to the undisclosed matter and other legal issues, Martin promised to pay for fees.

However, it is alleged that Martin has failed to comply with its obligations and pay the legal bill. According to the claim form, as of 11 January 2024, the invoices remain unpaid, resulting in the law firm issuing legal action for an outstanding sum of £394,733.45, plus a late payment interest of 8 per cent.

The football club has been going through different financial issues over the years including being hit with a winding up application by HMRC over unpaid tax last year. The case was dismissed after the club paid its £275,000 tax bill.

Back in April, another City law firm, Stewarts, filed a winding-up application against the Essex football club over unpaid bills. Speaking back in April, a spokesperson for the firm said “Following discussions with Ron Martin we have today agreed to an adjournment of the hearing on 17 April for 4 weeks, until 15 May 2024 (subject to the court’s approval).”

Both Taylor Wessing and Martin Dawn, via Southend United have been approached for comment.