Law firm considers legal action for victims of infected blood scandal

Law firm Leigh Day has said it is considering legal action on behalf of those impacted by the infected blood scandal after the government confirmed compensation would be awarded to victims by the end of the year.

The threat of legal action comes after the Infected Blood Inquiry published its final report this week.

It is estimated that over 30,000 people were infected with deadly viruses while receiving blood from the NHS between the 1970s and 1990s.

After the final report from that inquiry was published on Monday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reacted saying it was a “day of shame” for the British state.

Today the UK government confirmed that compensation payments will be made to the victims of the infected blood scandal before the end of the year.

However, the government did not confirm the total amount of compensation it expects to pay out, although it has been reported it could be as much as £10bn.

Following today’s announcement, Leigh Day, which said it represents as many as 300 victims, said it was considering possible legal action.

Gene Matthews, a partner at Leigh Day, said: “We want our clients to have the opportunity to consider what the government has laid out in terms of a compensation scheme.”

Matthews welcomed the appointment of Sir Robert Francis as the interim chair of the arms-length compensation body, but said it was ultimately “disappointing” that the government had not taken up his firms’ recommendation to establish a compensation scheme years ago.