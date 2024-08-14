DAC Beachcroft: Law firm reports ‘more cash and less debt’ due to sector approach

Law firm DAC Beachcroft saw steady growth as it recorded a turnover of £326.5m as the sector approach strategy has resulted in “more cash and less debt”.

The firm’s turnover increased by nine per cent from the previous year, alongside a 15 per cent rise in profit before tax, totalling £71m, while its profit per member exceeded £700,000.

Long-serving managing partner David Pollitt attributed the success to its core sector approach – insurance, health, real estate, technology, and financial services—in addition to international expansion efforts, including new offices in Milan, Rome, Buenos Aires, and Peru.

DAC Beachcroft has also invested heavily in AI, creating client-focused products and enhancing internal efficiencies with a dedicated AI committee and in-house AI tools.

Additionally, the firm focused on reducing debtor days, ending the year with more cash and less debt.

Pollitt emphasised the firm’s commitment to its people, noting strategic hires and internal promotions, noting “our ambition is to be the place where talented people want to work”.

As the firm looks to the future, Pollitt expressed confidence in its continued success, driven by prudent investments and a flexible working culture. This included Flex Forward, which was introduced in 2021, its hybrid approach to working.