Former A&O Shearman partner rebuked by regulator for drink driving

John Goldfinch was a partner at the firm working in the structured finance, securitisation and derivatives practice, but reportedly resigned last month following his conviction.

A former partner at law firm A&O Shearman has been rebuked by the legal regulator after pleading guilty to drink driving.

According to the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), Goldfinch was arrested on 6 April after his vehicle collided with a parked unattended vehicle. At the scene, he was breathalysed by police under the suspicion he had been drinking and was found to be three times over the legal limit.

At Southampton Magistrates’ Court on 17 July, Goldfinch pleaded guilty to drink driving and received a 24 month driving ban and was fined over £1000.

The lawyer notified the SRA after his arrest in April and admitted to the offences.

The regulator decided to issue a rebuke and an order to pay costs of £300 for its investigation, according to a decision notice published this week.

The regulator said it opted for this outcome as he had no prior convictions, pleaded guilty on first appearance in court, and there weren’t any injuries resulting from his actions.

Goldfinch was contacted for comment.