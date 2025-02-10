Law firm HFW hires Deloitte executive as new global COO

Sector-focused law firm HFW has hired its new chief operating officer from Big Four giant Deloitte.

Aravinda Subasinghe is joining the law firm, previously known as Holman Fenwick Willan, after recently serving as COO at Deloitte’s Financial Advisory for North and South Europe.

He spent over 10 years at the Big Four firm and was previously at KPMG and BDO in Australia.

He will join as a member of the law firm’s global management board.

Aravinda Subasinghe, HFW’s new COO

HWF’s managing partner, Jeremy Shebson, commented: “Aravinda has an outstanding track record of helping professional services organisations translate strategy into action, and of driving profitable growth and delivering major projects across a wide range of business areas.”

“We were particularly impressed by Aravinda’s resolute focus on clients and people, which is exactly how we work at HFW, and believe he will be a real asset in helping us achieve our goal of establishing HFW as the world’s leading sector-focused law firm,” he added.

Subasinghe added that he is “excited to be joining HFW, a firm that has distinguished itself as one of the fastest growing and most successful law firms in the market over recent years.”

“HFW’s clear and ambitious strategy, underpinned by a sector-first approach, truly sets it apart in an increasingly competitive legal industry.”

“I’m looking forward to working with the board and everyone at HFW to help drive further growth, and to ensure the firm continues to thrive amid evolving client needs, technological advancements, and market dynamics,” he added.

The firm revealed last July that its revenue increased by more than 11 per cent in the financial year that ended 31 March 2024 to just over £250m. While its net profit also increased by 16.5 per cent to £75.4m, up from £64.7m, with lawyers and partners seeing a bump in their pay.

