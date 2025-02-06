Slaughter and May picks David Johnson as next managing partner

Magic circle law firm Slaughter and May has elected David Johnson to replace Deborah Finkler as the firm’s next managing partner.

Finkler took on the leadership role in May 2022 as the first managing partner after the firm switched up its management positions, changing from practice partner.

She is now set to retire on 31 July and Johnson will take over on 1 August.

He joined the firm in 1991 and became a partner in 2000. His practice has focused on public and private M&A, and he has worked with clients including BHP, GSK, IAG, Marston’s and SEGRO

He will continue in full-time fee earning work until he takes up his new role.

Commenting on his promotion, Johnson said: “Taking on the role of managing partner at Slaughter and May is a privilege and I am looking forward to building on the work that Deborah has done to deliver the strategic aims of the firm and ensure that clients are at the centre of everything we do.”

Finkler added: “I have enormously enjoyed the challenges of being Slaughter and May’s first Managing Partner, shaping the role and ensuring the firm is in the best possible position to deliver the highest quality legal services to our clients and remain an attractive and rewarding place to work.”

“I am proud of what has been achieved in that time. I know I leave it in good hands and wish David every success,” she added.

While the firm’s senior partner Roland Turnill added: “David Johnson is a long-standing partner of the firm and has amassed a wealth of experience during his career. His energy and strategic approach are greatly valued, and I look forward to working with him.”

“I would like to thank Deborah for her outstanding contribution to the firm, first in the disputes practice including as practice stream head, and latterly as our first managing partner,” he added