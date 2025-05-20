Taxi Marshals Supporting Aldgate’s Night-Time Economy

As part of our commitment to Shaping a Safer Aldgate, Aldgate Connect BID has partnered with Eastern City BID in funding the taxi marshals scheme outside Liverpool Street Station.

The scheme is brought to you by Our Safer City and sees taxi marshals stationed on Liverpool Street every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings, from 9:00pm to 1:00am.

The taxi marshals role is to support the safe, smooth and responsible movement of people across the area at night, ensuring that workers, residents and visitors have access to secure and licensed transport options, by managing the queue, preventing conflicts and encouraging a steady flow of taxis. It forms part of Our Safer City’s broader commitment to creating a safer, more welcoming environment in the City after hours.

Since its launch, the taxi marshal programme has facilitated over 23,000 journeys and supported more than 41,000 individuals reach their destinations safely. The marshals provide assistance to those who may be vulnerable, help deter anti-social behaviour and play a key role in preventing the use of unlicensed minicabs — a critical concern in busy late-night areas.

By actively supporting safety and well-being, the presence of marshals contributes to a more enjoyable and secure night-time experience for everyone who lives in, works in or visits the City.

This initiative demonstrates the power of partnership between local authorities, BIDs and law enforcement to deliver practical, community-focused solutions that improve quality of life and reinforce the City’s reputation as a safe, vibrant place to be — day or night.