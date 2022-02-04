Tate adds London designer Anya Hindmarch and Lord Ed Vaizey to board

Tate adds London designer Anya Hindmarch and Lord Ed Vaizey to its board, joining a raft of other trustees pulled from the worlds of dance, design, media and more.

London’s famed art institution Tate has added five new trustee’s to its board, including British designer Anya Hindmarch and House of Lords member Ed Vaizey.

Hindmarch, a Sunday Times bestselling author, and Vaizey, the UK’s longest-serving minister for culture under David Cameron, join artistic director of the Young Vic theatre Kwame Kwei-Armah, Index Ventures partner Danny Rimer, entrepreneur Howard Shore.

Each will serve a term of four years, and join Tate’s current trustees Farooq Chaudhry, BBC director-general Tim Davie, former Virgin Money CEO Dame Jayne-Anne Gadha, Katrin Henkel, Anna Lowe, Michael Lynton, James Timpson, Jane Wilson and chairman Roland Rudd

“I’m delighted to welcome our five new trustees to Tate’s board,” said Rudd.

“Their breadth of knowledge and depth of insight across multiple sectors will make a vital contribution over the coming years.

“I look forward to us all working together as we help Tate flourish, reaching audiences across the UK and the world, championing great art and inspiring new generations.”