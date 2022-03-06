Tanker docks in France as UK workers protest Russian oil

UK dock workers refused to unload a tanker of Russian gas yesterday in protest at the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Boris Vilkitsky instead docked at the port of Montoir-de-Bretagne in Brittanny.

The Guardian revealed that the vessel had been on its way to the Isle of Grain, in southeast England, with a consignment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for Centrica, the owner of British Gas.

While the UK has banned Russian ships from its ports – supplies of natural gas and oil from the country are still permitted.

The West has so far avoided energy-specific sanctions on Russia, despite unveiling heavy economic measures targeting its central bank and multiple financial institutions.

I am told that Shell discretely bought some Russian oil yesterday. One question to @Shell: doesn’t Russian oil smell Ukrainian blood for you? I call on all conscious people around the globe to demand multinational companies to cut all business ties with Russia. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 5, 2022

Oil major Shell faced intense criticism earlier this week following its purchase of Russian oil at a record low discount.

The oil giant defended the purchase and said it would choose alternatives to Russian oil wherever possible, but this could not happen overnight because of how significant Russia is to global supply.

Shell also revealed it would put profits from the purchases into a fund towards humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

The deal was criticized by Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

In a tweet, he said: “I am told Shell discreetly bought some Russian oil yesterday. One question to @Shell: doesn’t Russian oil smell (of) Ukrainian blood for you?”,