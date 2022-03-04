Russia’s second-largest oil firm Lukoil calls on Putin to stop war

Russian oil company Lukoil, which owns thousands of forecourts in the US, called on Putin to stop the war. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Vagit Alekperov, the owner of Russia’s second-largest oil company Lukoil, has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to put an end to the invasion of Ukraine.

The company expressed concerns over “the ongoing tragic events in Ukraine” calling for “the immediate cessation of the armed conflict and fully support its resolution through the negotiation process and through diplomatic means.”

As a result of the crisis, Alekperov has reportedly lost $6.9bn in his personal net worth, after the group’s shares had slumped before trading on Moscow’s market was halted on Monday, the Telegraph reported.

Lukoil, which has thousands of petrol stations scattered across the world, received another blow yesterday when the US state of New Jersey suspended the company’s forecourt licences in the city of Newark.

The group is one of the first Russian corporations to be openly critical about the war.