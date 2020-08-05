Talisker and Loch Fyne team up for whisky and oyster kit

Famed Skye whisky distillery Talisker and seafood merchants Loch Fyne have teamed up for a treat on World Oyster Day.

The new Talisker & Oyster Signature Pairing Kit combines two large drams of the distillery’s flagship single malt with a dozen oysters – and can be delivered to your door through Loch Fyne’s at home service.

And even better, every time a picture of the pair is shared on social media, the brands will donate a £1 to the Fisherman’s Mission, a charity which provides support to the UK’s coastal communities.

The kit comes with an expert guide on shucking oysters – and practice makes perfect.

Both Talisker and Loch Fyne’s heritage are closely linked to the Scottish sea, and the flavours – with Talisker’s signature twang and the salt of the oysters – complement each other perfectly.

The charity’s Ali Godfrey said: “The Fishermen’s Mission is the only charity that works with active and retired fishermen, and their families in and around the UK coastline. This has been a desperately hard year for our fishermen. Winter storms battered the coast in the first three months which made fishing almost impossible for the smaller boats. Covid 19 meant the collapse of the supply chain for UK fish with the closure of fish markets, restaurants and cafes. During the first 3 months of this crisis we distributed more £250K in emergency support.

“We are thrilled at this opportunity to work with Talisker and Loch Fyne. Not only – is this partnership offering vital financial support, but just as importantly, it is spreading the word – far and wide – that The Fishermen’s Mission is here to help, whatever the problem. Reaching out to all fishermen working in the UK, including those who are working in the water in the aquaculture sector. We hope that this will be the beginning of a great friendship between us.”

The kit is available via Loch Fyne, priced at £12.