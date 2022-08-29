Takeaway sector pleas for support this winter to tackle soaring energy bills

Hundreds of independent takeaway owners have urged the Government and both Conservative leadership candidates to offer more support to tackle skyrocketing energy bills.

In an open letter, they have urged Westminster to act immediately to ensure they survive the winter, arguing that the restaurants are more than just businesses, but are also culturally important.

It warned that losing more fish and chip shops and curry houses would be “losing part of what makes us British.”

The open letter was signed by over 750 takeaway restaurants, and was backed by the British Takeaway Campaign – which represents the nation’s independent takeaway industry.

It has called for grants to small businesses to cover the immediate cost of energy bills which could increase eightfold in the coming months.

Unlike households, businesses are not protected from wholesale costs by an energy price cap, and bear the brunt of market prices with long term contracts agreed with suppliers.

The open letter also pushes for VAT cuts, business rate rebates, and greater forbearance from HMRC in agreeing repayment plans .

Many restaurants supported by the British Takeaway Campaign, including some owned by the Campaign’s board members, have had to shut down in recent weeks.

The letter said: “Day after day, Britain’s smallest restaurants are having to close their doors for good. This isn’t only detrimental to the Treasury’s tax take, but to our communities and culture. The local curry house has been part of the fabric of Britain for generations, while the local fish and chip shop is synonymous with our heritage worldwide. If we lose these our local favourites, we risk losing part of what makes us British.”

Commenting on the publication of the open letter, Ibrahim Dogus, chair of the British Takeaway Campaign added: “The Government has waited until the last moment to act before, but now cannot be one of those times. It must work with the Conservative leadership candidates on a plan to support Britain’s smallest restaurants before it’s too late. Restaurants are going bust every single day, and the hundreds that have signed this letter, and the many more the British Takeaway Campaign represents, don’t want to be another boarded up shop.”