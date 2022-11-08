Take Heart that Rock and Ho will have More class

Vincent Ho partners Rock Ya Heart for the first time since January

RACING enthusiasts can look forward to an uninterrupted and exciting nine-race programme at Happy Valley today.

With Tropical Storm Nalgae, which caused last week’s cancellation at the city track, safely blown back into the South China Sea, bettors are still faced with some difficult puzzles to solve, although there could be some value-for-money wagers.

The action takes place on the ‘A’ course, which features a short home straight, measuring just over one-and-a-half furlongs.

As normal, the draw will play an important role again in determining winners, with past records showing the inside stall number one holds a big advantage, especially if a horse is quick from the gates.

The main event on the programme is the Class Two Po Yan Handicap (1.45pm), worth over £250,000 in prize money, and featuring some of the fastest speedsters in Hong Kong.

This looks a case of “blink and you will miss it” with 10 gallopers set to explode around two bends, in a five-furlong dash.

With the likes of well-drawn frontrunner Classic Unicorn, and the Zac Purton-ridden Whizz Kid – unbeaten in three course and distance starts – vying for the lead, this has the look of a burn-up from start to finish.

It’s interesting to note that jockey Vincent Ho climbs back aboard useful sprinter ROCK YA HEART for the first time since January, when he finished placed at Sha Tin.

Ho and trainer Francis Lui have had a fruitful partnership over the years, and have already visited the winners’ circle a handful of times this season.

Rock Ya Heart has only raced twice over the minimum trip in a 17-start career, finishing placed at Sha Tin, and was notably a desperately unlucky loser over this course and distance in July.

The son of I Am Invincible had a few of these rivals behind him on that occasion, when after having to sit and suffer from an awkward draw, he bobbed and weaved a passage down the home straight, and then dashed just too late to catch rival Classic Unicorn.

His closing sectional times were impressive in that contest, and this time, with a low draw in his favour, he is mapped to get the run of the race.

A couple of recent encouraging efforts, both over six furlongs at Sha Tin, should see him spot-on for this, and he could surprise at attractive odds.

Earlier on the card, it may be worth taking a chance on speedy MULTIMORE, who gets his chance to shine in the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals Challenge Cup Handicap (12.45pm) over five furlongs.

This Benno Yung-trained six-year-old has been difficult to keep sound – has had leg issues – but nevertheless is useful at his best and comes into the contest with an unbeaten two from two record over the course and distance.

He goes well fresh, won first-up last season, and with a low draw in his favour will be hard to keep out of the frame.

POINTERS

Multimore (e/w) 12.45pm Happy Valley

Rock Ya Heart (e/w) 1.45pm Happy Valley