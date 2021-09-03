Tabloid websites pull in the most UK eyeballs, over those stuck behind a paywall

Tabloid news websites pulled in the most UK readers in July, according to new official research, while left-leaning papers and those behind a paywall lagged behind.

The research, from the media industry’s new official audience data provider Ipsos Iris, found that the MailOnline led with around 518.2m viewers, with The Sun which pulled in 334.7m, coming in second.

The MailOnline shared the figures with Press Gazette, which first reported the news.

Left-leaning news sites like The Guardian and Mirror followed with 304.8m and 246.6m respectively.

While subscription-based news websites remained on the lower end of the scale. As The Telegraph and The Times caught 136.3m and 47.6m respective monthly visitors for July.

Ipsos Iris, which studied data from around 10,000 people with meters installed on their personal devices for the data, also found that around 1.7bn minutes were spent on the MailOnline’s website in the UK in July.

The Guardian accounted for 909m minutes, the Sun 688m minutes, and the Mirror 417m minutes in the month as a whole.

As per daily eyeballs, MailOnline was also top with 4.1m per day on its website and app, followed by the Sun with 3.7m, the Guardian with 3.5m and the Mirror with 3.1m.