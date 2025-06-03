SXSW London: Man hoping to bring dodo and mammoth back to life teases Jurassic Park collaboration

Ben Lamm posing with the actor Sophie Turner at SXSW London (Photo: Getty)

The man working on bringing the dodo and woolly mammoth back to Earth has hinted at the SXSW London event at a collaboration between his bioscience lab Colossal and the Jurassic Park films.

The entrepreneur Ben Lamm, founder of Colossal Biosciences, has long been asked about the parallels between his work and the films of Jurassic Park, but has insisted returning the dinosaurs to Earth isn’t possible at present due to the lack of available DNA. Dodos and mammoths died out more recently and DNA is available from fossils.

Speaking at the SXSW London event in Shoreditch, Lamm teased a future partnership. During a panel discussion with the actor Sophie Turner, Lamm said he was “very excited about Jurassic Park, and maybe there’s future things coming. Not in the dinosaur world, but with those guys.”

Lamm has always insisted his 198 employees at Colossal Biosciences are nothing like the fictitious world of Jurassic Park. Speaking to The Guardian earlier this year when asked about the comparison, he said: “People have to remember that that was a movie, right?”

Jurassic World Rebirth, the sixth film in the franchise, arrives in UK cinemas on 2 July.

Colossal Biosciences has used genetic engineering processes to bring back to life the dire wolf, an extinct species that lived around 10,000 years ago. The three dire wolves are in a private 2,000-acre ecological preserve somewhere in the US, although the location has not been revealed. They are named Romulus, Remus, and Khaleesi, inspired by the TV series Game of Thrones.

Also at the SXSW London event, Lamm revealed he hoped to share further news about Colossal’s journey to returning the Dodo to Earth this summer.

SXSW London features panels and events with entrepreneurs, film-makers, musicians and thought leaders and runs in Shoreditch until 7 June. Mayor Sadiq Khan opened the event, which originated in Texas in 1987, by pitching London as an international AI hub.

