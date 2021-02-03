Surprise your Valentine with a 'virtual dating' package

How are you supposed to tell your one true love how you feel this Valentine’s Day when you’re not allowed to leave the house?

The owners of The Umbrella Project, the team behind East London bars Discount Suit Company and The Sun Tavern, have come up with a novel solution. They are offering to deliver a Valentine’s box to the man or woman of your dreams, including fizz, a “last Rolo” and an invitation to a mystery Zoom date (with you).

All you have to do is provide the information and The Umbrella Project will whisk the luxury box to the human you desire. All you have to do is hope they accept the invitation…

There are a choice of two boxes available, one for those poor souls separated from their Valentine, and another for those already shacked up and desperately trying to rekindle the romance after a year stuck in solitary with them. The former includes a bottled cocktail, a mini bottle of fizz and a handwritten Valentine card stating a time to call on the day, which will cost £25. The “sharing box” contains two bottled cocktails, one bottle of fizz, one Valentine card and two coupette glasses, all delivered for £45.

We got a sneak preview of the box sent to City A.M. Towers and can vouch for the cocktail (vodka, strawberry vermouth, Umbrella London Rhubarb Cordial and kewra water; pink, of course). We can’t guarantee your affections will be reciprocated but at least you might bring a little levity to a gloomy lockdown Sunday afternoon.

For more information and to book a delivery click here.