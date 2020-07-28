Surging Dettol demand amid pandemic pushes Reckitt Benckiser's profit higher

A surge in Dettol maker Reckitt Benckiser’s hygiene product sales helped the company post a sharp 14 per cent rise in operating profit for the pandemic-struck first half of 2020 today.

The figures

Operating profit rose 14 per cent year on year to £1.59bn, while profit before tax increased 13.9 per cent to £1.44bn.

Revenue also rose 10.8 per cent compared to the same period in 2019 to hit £6.91bn. That was helped by a 16 per cent leap in hygiene sales as demand for Dettol rocketed 62 per cent around the world.

Earnings per share climbed 14.5 per cent year on year on an adjusted basis to 166.5p, and were up 4.6 per cent to 144.2p on a reported basis.

Reckitt Benckiser recorded free cash flow of £1.9bn and net debt of £10.1bn.

What Reckitt Benckiser said

Reckitt CEO Laxman Narasimhan said: