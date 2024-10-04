Supporting Saudi Vision

A new strategic alliance between Invescore and Zucchetti promises to bring transformative solutions to the Saudi market.

It is a perfect match, one which combines broad international expertise with deep roots in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Zucchetti, the renowned global provider of integrated technology solutions and consulting services, has forged a strategic alliance with Invescore, an investment and strategic advisory firm which has been supporting companies and investors seeking to operate in the Saudi market for over a decade.

The purpose of this alliance? To enter into the Saudi Arabian market, deliver transformative solutions and contribute to the economic diversification drive that underpins the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan.

The alliance will initially focus on developing Zucchetti’s software, hardware and consultancy businesses in three key areas where Zucchetti Group provides global leadership: access control, logistics, and retail and hospitality. It will also leverage Invescore’s business development, financial and structuring capabilities to investigate the deployment, in Saudi Arabia, of Zucchetti software and hardware components, especially those related to access control.

Zucchetti brings to the table over 40 years of experience in delivering innovation for its clients, including those operating in the fields of logistics, hospitality and retail. The company’s own story is one of remarkable growth and innovation. Zucchetti began as a small business in Italy during the 1970s. Today, the company is a global corporation with 9,000 employees and revenues of €2bn, allowing it to provide over 1,700 integrated technology solutions to clients across the world.

The company boasts over 1,000 customers worldwide for its logistics solutions and over 70,000 for its services in hospitality and retail. These customers include big names such as Heineken, Hitachi Rail, and Marriott Saudi Arabia. They span sectors as diverse as energy, aerospace and defence, rail infrastructure and hospitality.

The company recently acted as the main access control provider for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where Zucchetti’s software and hardware solutions were installed in six stadiums. The company’s staff helped to manage vital access control systems and were commended for their diligent work on the ground during the tournament.

In recognition of its work in Qatar, Zucchetti has already been contracted to manage access to some of the facilities that will be used in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Zucchetti’s extensive experience in markets across the world means that it is well placed to provide innovative solutions to clients in the Saudi market. The company’s ethos, “We innovate to improve your life”, dove-tails with the development drive behind Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 programme.

Giovanni Mocchi, Zucchetti Group Vice President, told Inside Saudi that “the exchange of knowledge and know-how is the foundation of Zucchetti’s innovation.” He added that the company’s main goal “is to offer its clients forward-looking solutions daily, geared towards digital transformation.”

Dirk Schwindling (pictured), Executive Vice President of Zucchetti’s Worldwide Business Operations, stated that “Zucchetti stands ready to contribute significantly to Saudi Arabia’s journey of transformation. Our expertise in specialised consultancy services allows us to address unique challenges, while our commitment to innovation aligns seamlessly with the vision’s goals.”

Schwindling explained that what sets Zucchetti apart from other providers is its “comprehensive, global expertise and our integrated approach.” He describes the firm as providing “comprehensive solutions”. He said: “Unlike other providers, we spare companies in Saudi Arabia the headache of piecing together disparate systems from different suppliers. Our extensive market experience and international operations ensure that clients receive holistic solutions, and when specific needs arise, we tailor solutions to fit individual requirements.”

He added that Zucchetti already has experience in the region, which in addition to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar includes providing a point-of-sale and cashless payments solution – TCPOS – in both the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

The strategic alliance between Invescore and Zucchetti promises to bring such transformative solutions to more Saudi clients in the future.

Mocchi is optimistic about the potential of the alliance with Invescore: “With this partnership, Zucchetti will be able to combine its technological solutions with Invescore’s managerial skills in the field of financial planning and business development to drive customers towards their digital transformation journey. A truly unique offer in terms of innovation is being created for companies operating in Saudi Arabia.”

Francesco Costanzo, Chief Executive Officer of Invescore, said “we are delighted to bring yet another global industry leader to be part of Saudi Arabia’s remarkable growth and to contribute to Saudi Vision 2030. Zucchetti has unparalleled capabilities in the broad IT sector and, most importantly, the right attitude and mindset to invest and, over time, establish itself as a leader in the KSA market.”