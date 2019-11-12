Support services group DCC post strong profit growth for first half of 2019

International marketing and support services group DCC have reported a 15 per cent growth in profit for the first half of 2019, with strong performances across its four divisions.

The FTSE 100 company said the rise to £162.6m from £141.9m in 2018 was in line with expectations.

Chief Executive Donal Murphy said: “I am pleased to report that the first half of the year has been another period of good growth and development for DCC.

“The business has performed strongly, with Group operating profit well ahead of the prior year and all divisions delivering good profit growth, despite the more difficult economic and market backdrop, particularly in the UK.”

The group also announced the acquisition of Florida-based Ion Laboratories, a nutritional products manufacturer, for about $60m.

The blue-chip has been eyeing up the lucrative US health supplements market and the move represents a significant development on the group’s strategy.

The boost in profit was driven by particularly strong performances by DCC’s petroleum and technology businesses, which saw 19.8 and 42.6 per cent growth respectively.

In the latter, the acquisition of US firm Pacific Coast Energy marked the company’s first bolt-on in the US liquefied petroleum industry.

The deal follows DCC’s purchase of Shell’s petroleum business in Hong Kong and Macau for £120m in 2017, the company’s first acquisition outside Europe.

Murphy said: “The group’s significant development in recent years has resulted in DCC having the platforms, opportunities and capability to build the group into a global leader in its chosen sectors.”

Murphy added that he expected DCC to deliver year-end results broadly in line with current market expectations.

