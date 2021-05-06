Elections have been conducted across the UK today in the biggest electoral test since 2019, with results set to be announced over the next few days.

The results will tell us a lot more about the mood of the country, including how much cut through Sir Keir Starmer has had with the UK electorate since being elected Labour leader a year ago.

City A.M. below has put together when results from the most important UK elections will come through.

Mayoral elections

There are eight major English mayoral elections being held today, including in London, Greater Manchester, West Midlands and Liverpool.

London Elects is aiming to announce the winner of the mayor of London election at 6pm on Saturday, however there is a chance this will be pushed back until Sunday due to Covid-related delays.

The Tees Valley mayoral contest is expected to be announced around 5pm on Friday, while the Liverpool City mayor and West of England mayoral races should be announced around noon on Saturday.

The Greater Manchester and West Midlands mayoral results should be announced around 3pm on Saturday.

The election result for the newly created mayor of West Yorkshire will be around 4pm on Sunday.

London Assembly elections

Londoners will also vote on the London Assembly today, which is a group of 25 elected officials charged with holding the mayor to account.

The first results for this will start to roll in around 3pm on Friday and should be all announced by Saturday at 9am.

Hartlepool by-election

The key Hartlepool by-election result is expected to come in at around 5am tomorrow, after counting will begin as soon as the polls close at 10pm tonight.

The Tories look on track to win the constituency for the first time ever.

Scottish Holyrood election

Nicola Sturgeon and the Scottish National Party (SNP) is after a parliamentary majority in the Holyrood election in a bid to force a second independence referendum.

It is expected that results for 46 of the 73 seats in play will be announced by the end of Friday.

Winners of the other 27 seats will be announced on Saturday afternoon.

Welsh Senedd election

Labour is expected to win another Welsh parliamentary election and for Mark Drakeford to resume as first minister after today’s poll.

The results will start coming in from around 3pm on Friday, with all results expected in by Saturday evening at the latest.