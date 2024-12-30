Super prime London flats in 2025: Spas, bars and grocery picking

The 1.1 million sq ft Whiteley complex

Super-prime apartments are set to get even more swanky next year, as a host of new London developments come complete with hotel-esque amenities like spas, bars, music rooms and co-working spaces.

With London’s priciest district coming in at nearly 96 times the average price of a home in the north of England (Knightsbridge, at £21.4m), and the capital home to the ten most expensive streets in the UK, super prime isn’t the most accessible market.

But if you are looking to buy, now is a perfect time: prices are (remarkably) down more than 20 per cent since their 2014 peak, and the perks on offer just keep getting better.

Branded residences take centre stage

Recent schemes within London have included the Four Seasons Residences at Twenty Grosvenor Square, Six Senses at The Whiteley and The OWO Residences by Raffles.

Branded residences have been on the rise “across the globe,” according to Savills. “But access to these luxury amenities comes at a price – with branded residences across London often seeing a price premium over non-branded ones.”

Part of this is because changes like increased building costs, debt costs, higher environmental standards and stricter fire safety have all put pressure on the viability of new schemes.

But it’s also because people have begun to expect more from their luxury flats: places like Dubai have long offered high-quality amenities, as well as collaborations with fashion houses and hotels.

With branded residences in particular, buyers value association with iconic names and the high standard of service, design and amenities that come with them.

So, what will your millions buy in London newest developments?

The Whiteley

Occupying an entire city block, the Queensway-based Whiteley complex will soon house 139 unique homes – including 14 serviced apartments – and a Six Senses Hotel, along with a enviable collection of services and amenities.

The building used to be a department store, but fell into disrepair. Its reconstruction, which forms part of the £3bn re-imagining of Queensway, will see it equipped with a sports hall (including Padel, of course), library, music room, children’s playroom, and “alchemy bar”.

If that’s not enough, there’s in-residence dining, plus grocery stocking, pet care and laundry services available.

The Whiteley will have 139 residences

Plans for the surrounding area include a new retail strategy, significant public realm improvements – including widening the pavements and enhancing the urban landscape – tube station upgrades, and regreening, including a new entrance to Hyde Park.

Prices for the apartments start at £1.5m for a studio, but a penthouse will set you back nearly £30m.

60 Curzon Street

The recently-completed set of apartments at 60 Curzon may have a starting price of £3m, but the Mayfair residence comes complete with state-of- the-art spa and wellness level with swimming pool, gym, sauna, steam room and private fitness and treatment studios.

Inside a 4,550 sq ft penthouse at 60 Curzon Street

While not a branded residence, the collection of boutique apartments offers intimate pied-à-terre’s and two penthouses, as well as round-the-clock concierge, security presence and valet servicing – all a stone’s throw away from the centre of the city.

Plus, you can take advantage of temperature-controlled rooms to accommodate your personal belongings, from rare whiskies to fine wines and cigars.

The private terrace at one of 60 Curzon’s two penthouses

Located at the former site of the storied Mirabelle restaurant, the site includes a new restaurant with private dining rooms – which residents get private access to.

In an extra unique twist – and one that hammers home the trend to quality over quantity in London’s prime housing market – the facade has hand-set Portland Stone and hand-glazed faience tiles created exclusively by Dutch artisans, who managed to recreate historic architectural glazes by deciphering “long-forgotten craftsmen’s codes”, its makers said.

Does anyone have a spare £3m?