Property market 2025 predictions: Greener and healthier

Predicting the prevailing winds in the super-prime property market can be a thankless task, given how it is at the behest of factors both national and international. Nevertheless, I have grabbed my crystal ball to make some predictions about the emerging and developing trends, from the continued rise in at home wellness to an ever-increasing focus on green and sustainable living.

1. Branded Residences Surge

We will see more and more collaborations between real estate developers and luxury brands (hotels, fashion houses, automotive makers and the like) in the property market in 2025. Buyers value association with iconic names and the high standard of service, design and amenities that come with them. Unique lifestyle offerings, these branded residences provide access to exclusive experiences such as private shopping and events. This is particularly popular in Dubai, London, Miami, New York, but also emerging in key cities in India, KSA and Thailand.

2. At-home wellness facilities

Increasingly designed with wellness in mind, prime residences are increasingly incorporating biophilic design, more natural light, air quality enhancements, spaces for yoga, meditation and fitness. Mental and physical health amenities such as cryotherapy chambers are also increasing in popularity. This is one trend that is not going anywhere in 2025.

3. Sustainability/Green Living

Developers are integrating sustainable building materials and energy efficient tech to apeal to environmentally conscious buyers, with certifications like LEED or WELL becoming key selling points. These are especially relevant for buyers considering the purchase as an investment and wanting to ensure the property will not depreciate with substandard environmental credentials as climate change issues become more apparent.

4. Technology enhanced living

Properties will be equipped with advanced home automation systems, with residents able to control everything from climate to security, entertainment and lighting via mobile apps, and AI enhancing concierge services, and even property maintenance, anticipating needs before they arise.

5. Privacy, Security

Buyers will prioritise this more than ever, leading to developments with private elevators, gated communities and even separate entrances.

6. Prime locations and trophy properties

Newer luxury hubs are gaining grounds including Athens, Dubai, Miami and Singapore as high net worth individuals seek second homes in more business friendly environments compared to New York, London and Paris. Buyers are seeking trophy homes but also one-of-a-kind properties such as heritage buildings and remote locations with stunning views.

7. Personalisation

Expect more collaborations with top designers whereby developers partner with world-renowned architects, interior designers and artists to create unique and desirable living spaces. Developers offering increased customisation options in finishes and layouts will flourish, too.

8. Mixed Use

Developers will increasingly combine residences with other offerings such as restaurants, retail, co-working spaces and leisure, allowing residences to have everything they need on their doorstep.

9. Outdoor Space

Post-pandemic, access to outdoor spaces such as private outdoor areas, rooftop terraces or landscaped residents’ only gardens remain a key priority.

• Kate Donneky is MD at Rhodiumm – visit the website here