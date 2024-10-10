Check out this house built from the ground up for ‘wellness’

Property of the week | Clarendon Road, Notting Hill | £8.25m | For sale through Middleton Advisors

If there has been one trend that has defined the 2020s so far, it is the proliferation and penetration of ‘wellness’, that imprecise but ubiquitous term that covers everything from physical fitness to mental fortitude.

Property developers have not been blind to this and the most extravagant new homes are going over and above to cater to the mindful living of their potential residents. While once upon a time a communal gym in the basement of a shared apartment block may have sufficed, now everything from the amount of natural light to the quality of the air you will be breathing is considered.

Nowhere is this more apparent than in this outrageously opulent Notting Hill residence that’s been entirely reworked with the wellbeing of its owner in mind. From the fully-fitted, air conditioned gym to the sauna and steam room, this is better appointed than most stand-along gyms. There’s even an outdoor rain shower hidden within a living wall to wake you up on a cool autumn morning. When you’re not improving your body and mind, you can relax in the home cinema room or soak in the side-by-side twin bathtubs.

“The property was completely refurbished by the current owners to provide a comfortable light and a spacious, contemporary feel, including a beautiful west-facing garden,” says James Moran, head of London sales at Middleton Advisors. “Architecturally designed by Michaelis Boyd, it provides an oasis of calm amid the hustle and bustle of London living.

“The entire lower ground floor is dedicated to wellness; a workout in the air-conditioned gym can be followed by restorative relaxation in the book-matched marble steam/sauna, followed by a private outdoor shower. Two Vieques bathtubs by Agape are positioned side-by-side in front of the gas fireplace framed with beautiful Salvatori stone. Completing this floor is a large media room with Dinesen panelling, which provides an ideal room for entertaining. In effect you have a complete wellness centre situated within the privacy of your own home.

“We believe this property will attract a buyer from North America or Europe. It is likely to appeal to young, creative professionals in the media or art world who are yet to start a family, or alternatively to down-sizers. In either case, the buyers will value outside space and the location of the property, which gives easy access to the very best that London has to offer”.