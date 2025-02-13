Super League: What is the Captain’s Challenge and is it the future?

The Super League returns tonight but there will be a new element to rugby league with the introduction of the Captain’s Challenge.

Tennis has player calls and Cricket has a review system too, but what is the Captain’s Challenge and could we see the rugby league innovation found in rugby union and football in the not too distant future?

What is it? Well the Captain’s Challenge allows the team captain of one of the two teams to question a refereeing decision. They must notify the referee within 10 seconds of the next stoppage of play after an alleged incident took place.

That call will then be sent to the television match official, who will review it from their truck.

A decision will then be made on the matter.

But this system is not new to rugby league, having been in place for five years in Australia. It was even used at the latest Rugby League World Cup tournament.

The Captain’s Challenge will only be in place for televised fixtures, which could lead to some crucial calls away from the TV box being missed.

Furthermore, incidents such as deliberate forward passes, roll balls, time wasting and scrum penalties cannot be referred to ensure the credibility of core refereeing decisions.

Captain’s Challenge details

Teams start with one challenge each and lose it if they are unsuccessful in bidding to have a call overturned.

But if a team is found to have been proven right, they will retain their one Captain’s Challenge review and be able to use it at a later point in the game.

The point of the Challenge is to reduce pressure on referees, but some worry a television match official could overturn a contentious decision, replacing it with another.

Some critics who say there are issues have in the past said that there should be no television referee at all.

Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards face off on Thursday. The Captain’s Challenge will be in place. All eyes, then, on that.