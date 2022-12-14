Sunak calls on Khan to scrap Ulez expansion to all London boroughs

Sadiq Khan should “listen to the public” and scrap the planned expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) to all of London, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said.

Sunak said during Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) today that it is the “overwhelming” view of London residents that the levy should not be expanded.

Ulez will extend to every London borough from August next year, which will mean a daily charge of £12.50 for non-complying vehicles.

The zone currently spans from the North to South Circular roads, with City Hall reports showing that the scheme has led to less air pollution in the affected areas.

However, a poll out last month from YouGov found that 51 per cent of Londoners did not want Ulez expanded any further.

“Transport in London is devolved to the Labour mayor of London, but it is disappointing the mayor, backed by the leader of the opposition, is choosing not to listen to the public,” Sunak told MPs.

“The zone is being expanded against the overwhelming views of residents and businesses. I would urge the mayor and [Sir Keir Starmer] to be on the side of hard working Londoners.”

Current Ulez requirements force people to either drive in a vehicle that meets certain environmental standards or pay the daily toll.

The scheme has generated around £100m in revenue over the past year.

Ulez is one of Khan’s signature policies, with the London mayor saying previously that his asthma made the push personal.