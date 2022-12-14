Michelle Donelan to take ‘short’ maternity leave in new year

Michelle Donelan is pregnant (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Culture secretary Michelle Donelan has revealed she is expecting her first child, and will take “short” maternity leave in the new year.

Announcing the news on Twitter, she wrote: “My husband & I are very excited & blessed to be expecting a baby next year. I’ll be taking a short maternity leave from DCMS.

I’ll reduce the number of constituency visits during this time but I shall still be on hand throughout to help local residents supported by my great team.”

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport has a number of legacy issues, including the online safety bill, the gambling white paper and discussions about the privatisation of Channel 4 and BBC licence fee.

It is not clear when the minister will take her leave, but she said it would be some time in the new year.

Earlier this month, Donelan said she hoped to publish the gambling white paper, which looks to revamp the wider sector, in the coming weeks, and is currently taking an “evidence-led” approach to media issues.

However, Donelan is not the first cabinet minister to have a child whilst in office.

Suella Braverman took maternity leave back in 2021 whilst acting as attorney general.