Sugar is biggest vice for almost one in four Brits

Nearly one in four Brits say sugar is their biggest vice, according to a new survey.

Researchers also found more than a quarter (27 per cent) of those polled believe an addiction to sugary drinks has a detrimental effect on their health in the form of tooth decay, weight gain and dehydration.

The survey also found 28 per cent of respondents felt sugar consumed through drinks was not as bad as the sugar they ate, and 12 per cent said their sugar addiction stemmed from sugary drinks.

A quarter of respondents also revealed they spend up to £25 on sugary drinks a month, 12 per cent spend up to £50, 7 per cent spend up to £75 and 4 per cent spend up to £100.

The survey of 1,695 people was commissioned by air up and conducted by Yonder.