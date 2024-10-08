Stoute’s Anna set to deliver Fillies’ Mile Swan song

Sir Michael Stoute, one of Flat racing’s greatest trainers, will retire at the end of the year

SIR Michael Stoute’s career has been littered with remarkable training performances, but managing to win a Group One with one of his final top-level runners would be some feat.

The master of Freemason Lodge is set to retire at the end of the season and is due to run the unbeaten ANNA SWAN in Friday’s Fillies’ Mile (3.35pm).

The Cheveley Park Stud-owned filly blew her rivals away on debut at Yarmouth in August and marked herself out as one to follow when dominating at Newbury on her second start last month.

It’s difficult to know who is going to turn up against her at this stage, with Godolphin’s stylish May Hill winner Desert Flower heading most bookies’ markets, and a whole host of Ballydoyle runners flooding the betting too.

To that extent, I think it’s worth chancing that Sir Michael has one more ace to play before he hangs up his training boots, and his filly is worth a go each-way at 12/1.

Later on the card I think there’s another nice each-way bet in the shape of SUN GOD in the Old Rowley Cup (4.10pm).

Hughie Morrison’s three-year-old began the year with an encouraging run at Newmarket on Guineas weekend, before two fine efforts in valuable Newmarket (July Course) and Goodwood handicaps.

His last start came in the Melrose at York where he travelled into the race like the winner without seeing out the trip, so the drop to 12 furlongs will clearly suit.

William Haggas’ The Reverend is likely still ahead of the handicapper, and so is understandably at the head of the market, but I doubt whether the ground will be soft enough to see him at his best, and the Morrison contender is value at 25/1 each-way.

POINTERS FRIDAY

Anna Swan e/w 3.35pm Newmarket

Sun God e/w 4.10pm Newmarket