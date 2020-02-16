Storm Dennis causes travel disruption around the UK

Several areas around the UK are facing weather warnings and travel disruption as Storm Dennis continues to batter the UK.

The Met Office has a yellow warning for the whole UK which extends to amber in parts of Southern England, Wales and North Yorkshire.

Most train companies have reported disruption to their services and several incidents have occurred on roads around England.

In the London area, several major airports have also reported disruption.

Gatwick reported that at 10:30am 45 flights had been cancelled out of a planned 397 although: “the worst of the wind appears to have gone.”

A Gatwick spokesperson said: “Due to Storm Dennis we are experiencing high winds today and this is causing some delays and cancellations to flights.

“Passengers are advised to allow plenty of time to get to the airport and to check the status of their flight with their airline.”

London City Airport however is operational with no significant change currently envisaged.

Dramatic images, including one of an Airbus A380 super jumbo landing at a tight angle on approach to Heathrow, have circulated on social media.

On Saturday, the British Army were drafted in to help repair flood defences in West Yorkshire.

The government has been criticised for failing to ensure the area is equipped to cope following several past instances of extreme weather damaging homes and businesses.

The extreme weather follows the impact of Storm Ciara last weekend where the country’s transport network was also seriously disrupted.