Stokes considered refusing to fly to India over Bashir visa delay

Stokes says his threat of a stand-off with India over Bashir was only fleeting

England captain Ben Stokes says he considered refusing to take the team to India for this week’s first Test after being infuriated by the ongoing delay to Shoaib Bashir’s visa application.

Somerset spin-bowler Bashir is set to miss the start of the five-match series on Thursday after becoming the latest cricketer of Pakistani heritage to be made to wait for an Indian visa.

Stokes got wind of the hold-up during England’s recent training camp in the Middle East and admits his initial reaction was to create a stand-off.

“When I first found the news out in Abu Dhabi, I did say we shouldn’t fly until Bash gets his visa but that was a little bit tongue in cheek. I know it’s a way bigger thing, doing that,” he said.

“That was probably just emotions around the whole thing. There was never a chance that we were not going to travel around this, but Bash knows he’s had our full support.

“I’m pretty devastated that Bash has had to go through this. As a leader, as a captain, when one of your team-mates is affected by something like that you do get a bit emotional.”

Bashir, 20, was forced to fly back to the UK to present his passport in person at the Indian high commission in the hope of being able to play later in the series.

“I know he’s back in London and a lot of people are jumping through hoops to try and get this through quicker,” Stokes added. “Hopefully we’re going to see him here over the weekend.”

India have been accused of repeatedly delaying visa applications for players of Pakistani descent, including Australia batter Usman Khawaja last year.

The Pakistan Cricket Board wrote to the International Cricket Council ahead of last year’s World Cup in India to raise concerns about waiting times for visas.

England have gambled by naming three spinners for the first Test in Hyderabad, with Tom Hartley set to make his debut alongside Jack Leach and Rehan Ahmed.