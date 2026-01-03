Starmer: UK not involved in Venezuela strikes

Starmer confirmed the UK was not involved in the strikes on Venezuela

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has confirmed the UK was “not involved” in the US military strikes on Venezuela or the capture of Nicolas Maduro earlier this morning.

Speaking to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, Starmer said: “I haven’t [spoken to President Trump] and it’s obviously a fast-moving situation. We need to establish all the facts.

“What I can say is that the UK was not involved in any way in this operation and as you’d expect we’re focusing on British national in Venezuela and working very closely with our embassy.

“I will want to talk to the president, I will want to talk to allies, but at the moment I think we need to establish the facts.”

However, when pressed, Starmer declined to condemn the actions taken by the US President.

He said: “As you know, I always say and believe we should all uphold international law, but I think at this stage, fast-moving situation, let’s establish the facts and take it from there.”

Starmer also confirmed that approximately 500 British nationals were in Venezeula and work was ongoing to “safeguard” them.

Opposition response

Liberal Democrats leader, Sir Ed Davey, has called on Starmer to condemn Trump over the strikes, which the Venezuelan government stated had taken place in capital Caracas and states Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira.

In a post on X, Davey said: “Keir Starmer should condemn Trump’s illegal action in Venezuela.

“Maduro is a brutal and illegitimate dictator, but unlawful attacks like this make us all less safe.

“Trump is giving a green light to the likes of Putin and Xi to attack other countries with impunity.”

Green Party leader Zack Polanski also called on Starmer to condemn the “illegal strike”.

However, Reform UK leader, Nigel Farage, said the US “unorthodox” military action could prove a deterrent to potential future Russian and Chinese aggression.

In a post on X, he said: “The American actions in Venezuela overnight are unorthodox and contrary to international law- but if they make China and Russia think twice, it may be a good thing.

“I hope the Venezuelan people can now turn a new leaf without Maduro.”

Shadown foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel also said that “nobody will shed tears” over Maduro’s capture and indictment in the US.

The Conservative frontbencher said: “We have always strongly condemned Maduro’s brutal and repressive regime and the Conservative government did not consider Maduro’s administration as legitimate.

“Nobody will shed tears for him being removed.”

Trump’s support

Speaking to Fox News, Trump did not confirm if he would support Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who is currently in Norway, to take over running the nation.

He said the administration is going to “look at” supporting Machado, whilst hailing the 2024 election of Maduro a “disgrace”.

He also warned that Maduro’s capture “sends a signal we’re not going to be pushed around anymore”.

The US President also said that both Maduro and his wife are en route to New York, where Maduro has been indicted of multiple drugs and weapons charges.