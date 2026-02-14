UK needs deeper integration with EU, says Starmer

Starmer has said the UK needs to deepen its economic links Credit: PA Wire

The UK will seek “deeper economic integration” with the European Union and move closer to the single market in more sectors, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, the Prime Minister admitted the current “status quo is not fit for purpose” and the UK needs to work closer with the European economic superpower.

He said: “My message today is the United Kingdom is ready, we see the imperative. We see the urgency.

“We want to work together to lead a generational shift in defence industrial co-operation. Now this includes looking again at closer economic alignment.”

He added that the UK is already aligned with the single market in some areas to drive down the prices of food and energy, and that the Chancellor had already acknowledged that “economic integration is in all of our interests”.

The Prime Minister added: “So we must look at where we could move closer to the single market in other sectors as well, where that would work for both sides.”

Starmer noted that “the prize” is greater security and stronger growth for both the EU and the UK, which will fuel increased defence spending, placing the UK at “the centre of a wave of European industrial renewal”.

However, Starmer noted that this decision will “mean trade-offs” but is ultimately in the “national interest”.

He said: “We are not the Britain of the Brexit years anymore”.

Europe and US ties

His words followed the earlier speech from US secretary of state, Marco Rubio, who called for a “reinvigorated” transatlantic alliance.

Rubio reassured global leaders that the US and Europe “belong together”, but attacked policies on immigration, border security and climate change.

Rubio said: “We want allies who can defend themselves, so that no adversary will ever be tempted to test our collective strength.”

But, he warned the US had “no interest” in being “orderly caretakers of the west’s managed decline”.

In his speech, Starmer said Europe must rise to the moment to spend, deliver and co-ordinate more, noting that “crucially we must do this with the US”.

He emphasised that the US remained an indispensable ally and its contribution to European security is unparalleled.

Preserving Europe and domestic challenges

Starmer also insisted that the UK would honour the Nato commitment to defend its allies if called upon.

One of the alliance’s founding principles, Article 5, is that an attack on one Nato member is an attack on all.



His reassurance follows US president Donald Trump’s questioning of if the US’s European partners would answer the call, but Starmer sought to dispel any doubt.

Stamer said: “So I say to all Nato members, our commitment to Article 5 is as profound now as ever, and be in no doubt, if called on, the UK would come to your aid today.”

Acknowledging the growing threat from Russia, he said leaders must not dither as the country “has proved its appetite for aggression” and Europe “must be ready to fight” if necessary.

Starmer also rejected questions that domestic challenges have made him vulnerable, arguing he ended the week “much stronger than I started it”.

He said: “My Government is completely united on the question of Ukraine and defence and security and the need for stronger relations with Europe on defence, on security and on economy as well.

“And so I think that there is real strength in the position I’ve now set out.”



