Starmer set to attend major Munich security conference

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to be at a major security conference in Germany on Saturday for talks and meetings with world leaders.

He will arrive at the Munich Security Conference fresh from two by-election victories, with Sir Keir expected to use the annual event to stress his party’s commitment to Nato, defence and security.

The Labour leader’s visit, with shadow foreign secretary David Lammy and shadow defence secretary John Healey, is believed to be the first Labour leader has attended since 2010.

Lord Cameron has been among the senior politicians at the security conference, with the foreign secretary appearing at a panel event on Friday.

Attendees were left reeling at the death of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, with US vice president Kamala Harris and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in attendance.

Healey is expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings with defence ministers, Nato officials and US senators, while Lammy will be taking part in a panel discussion on Sunday.

Press Association – Dominic McGrath