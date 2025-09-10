Starmer backs Mandelson amid calls for his sacking

Keir Starmer said he had full confidence in Peter Mandelson.

Keir Starmer has said he has “full confidence” in the UK’s ambassador to the US Peter Mandelson despite calls from his own backbenches for him to be sacked over new revelations about his links to the notorious Jeffrey Epstein.

The prime minister said “due process” was followed around Mandelson’s appointment to his key ambassadorial role in Washington DC.

Speaking at PMQs, Starmer said Mandelson had expressed his “deep regret” over his relationship with Epstein.

The ambassador said in an interview with The Sun’s Harry Cole that he found his newly-revealed birthday messages to the sex-offender “very embarrassing” and there was likely to be more correspondence between the pair.

Starmer said Mandelson had an “important role” to play in building ties with the US after he was grilled by opposition leader Kemi Badenoch on whether he would publish all the messages sent between Mandelson and Epstein.

“[Badenoch] says the ambassador should be in the White House discussing Nato,” Starmer said. “He is, as we all are, with a number of international calls this morning.”

Mandelson under fire

The new revelations about Mandelson’s messages and interview with The Sun come against the backdrop of a deputy leadership race for the Labour Party.

Leftwing contender Bell Ribeiro-Addy called for Starmer to sack Mandelson after images and messages showed Epstein and Mandelson shared a closer relationship than previously known.

Badenoch also called for Mandelson to leave his post while government officials emphasised that “extensive vetting” led to the authorisation of his appointment.

A No 10 spokesman also said that Lord mandelson did not pose any security threat due to his connections to Epstein, with Starmer making a final decision on the appointment.

The debacle also precedes Trump’s visit to the UK, with further details on tariffs and trade likely to come to light.

The meeting is also set to be marked by tension between Russia and Europe, with drones flying over Polish airspace and subsequently being shot down.

Israeli strikes in Qatar to target Hamas leaders have also been condemned by both Trump and Starmer.