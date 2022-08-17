Stage set for exciting Dramatised to star in Lowther

Dramatised steps up to six furlongs for the first time as she puts her unbeaten record on the line

KARL Burke and Danny Tudhope combined to win the Lowther in 2019 with a relative outsider in Living In The Past but it will be far less of a surprise if they are in the winners’ enclosure after the first race today (1.50pm).

That’s because DRAMATISED looks to hold outstanding claims of taking her career record to three wins from three.

She bolted up by four lengths on her debut and was immediately pitched into the Queen Mary, where she won with the authority of a top-class filly.

Both those five-furlong wins have exhibited her searing pace and given the way she lengthened in the closing stages at Ascot, I don’t see this step up in trip being any issue.

At around the even-money mark she must be the selection, but those hoping for a bumper return could look to throw her in a World Pool Quinella with MAWJ and KINTA.

The former looks the main danger to the favourite after gamely making all in the Duchess Of Cambridge last time at Newmarket.

Despite being squeezed out at halfway at Ascot last time, Kinta stayed on well for second and could be capable of an improved effort granted more luck on only her second turf start.

In the closing handicap (5.20pm), I really like the chances of Roger Varian’s filly MOBADRA at around 9/2 with William Hill.

She had far more in hand than her margin of victory suggested when winning on her seasonal debut at Chelmsford and a four-pound rise in the weights shouldn’t stop her going in again.

POINTERS

Dramatised 1.50pm York

Dramatrised, Mawj, Kinta (World Pool Quinella)

Mobadra 5.20pm York