Stage is set for another fabulous Crypto AM event

Crypto AM will next week be hosting its first event of 2022 as 175 guests are invited to the Valentine’s Keynote Panel and Networking Soiree on Thursday February 17 in London.

We’ll be throwing open the doors of The Lowback at Hawksmoor in Canary Wharf from 5.30pm to welcome attendees to an evening of unrivalled networking, renowned speakers, and some outstanding food and drink.

The theme of the evening will be ‘Is multi-chain interoperability the path to true blockchain mass adoption?’.

To secure your place at this exclusive gathering, simply head over to www.cityam.com/crypto-valentines-soiree.

Thanks to the generosity of our event partners, we can now offer a limited number of tickets at a subsidised £50 per person instead of the original £120. Demand will be high, and spaces are limited, so it is advisable to book as soon as possible to avoid missing out.

Orchestrating the event will be Crypto AM’s editor-at-large James Bowater, who has expressed his delight at being able to stage live gatherings once again.

“I’m extremely excited that, after such a long period of uncertainty, that some sense of normalcy is returning to our great city of London,” he said.

“One of the most important attributes of Crypto AM is our passion for ‘Connecting the Community’ with our events and meet-ups, so I am really excited to be gathering a group of 175 people to reconnect, share ideas and explore opportunities together.”

Among the honoured guests gathering next week, will be seven of the industry’s most influential and engaging speakers.

The line up includes Ken Olling, co-founder and CEO of MELD; Jonathan Levi, founder and CEO of Unbounded; Stefania Barbaglio, founder of FinancialFox and Cassiopeia Services; Micky Watkins, founder and CEO of World Mobile; Jason Meyers, founder and CEO of Auditchain; Matt Hawkins, founder and CEO of Cudos; and Martha Reyes, head of research at Bequant.

The speakers will be charged with a thorough examination of mapping out the route from where blockchain currently is to a point where it is embraced throughout global industry, as they seek to understand if multi-chain interoperability is the vehicle to get it there.

As Crypto AM is renowned for ensuring quality and quantity at our events, all the stops have been pulled out for Thursday with a stunning selection of Champagnes and wines paired with Hawksmoor’s substantial and exquisite canapés.