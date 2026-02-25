St James’s Place offers up rewards of its turnaround to shareholders

The wealth manager is letting shareholders reap the rewards of its labour

St James’s Place roused shareholder spirits on Wednesday as the leading UK wealth manager reported funds under management hitting record highs coupled with rising payouts.

Funds under management jumped 16 per cent to £220bn, up from £190.2bn the prior year.

Gross inflows reached £21.9bn, a 19 per cent increase from £18.4bn, while net inflows increased to £6.2bn from £4.3bn.

Meanwhile, customer retention remained high at 94.9 per cent, despite being impacted by widespread pre-Budget speculation, while also attracting a new client base.

The Board declared a dividend of 18 pence and announced a fresh £123m share buyback programme.

Shares jumped 5.9 per cent in morning trading, reaching 1,339 pence, marking yet another step in the wealth manager’s turnaround, after it rejoined London’s leading index at the end of 2024.

During a time where new competitors are shoving their way into the market and luring consumers away, St James’s Place is holding steady.

Overhauling consumer fees

During the first half of 2025, the group performed a complete overhaul of customer fees after facing years of criticism over charges, leading to double client inflows in the first half of 2025.

The new customer charges included abolishing its ‘exit’ penalty, which applied to pension and bond products if a customer sold out within six years and split costs into separate parts, including fees for advice, the product and investment costs.

In its final results, chief executive officer, Mark FitzPatrick confirmed the company had “successfully” implemented its new “simple, comparable charging structure”.

With more consumers looking to seek “trusted financial advice” as the government looks to shake up the UK investment culture, analysts credited St James’s Place fee transparency as crucial to both its inflows and customer retention.

Hugh Fairclough, partner and head of financial services at RSM UK, said: “Greater transparency appears to be reinforcing client confidence, supporting demand for advice at a time when trust, clarity and value are decisive factors for investors.

“As consumers become more fee-aware, demand is gravitating toward firms that lead on openness.”

Fairclough noted that this approach “resonates with both new and existing clients.”

AI jitter recovery and cheaper rivals

The annual results also helped turn around the company’s share price fortune, following its stark plummet just under two weeks ago.

St James’s place was among a number of wealth management firms which saw investors bow out, after concerns grew about the potential competitive pressure from a new AI-led investment tool.

Britain’s biggest wealth group suffered a 12.7 per cent drop after US-based wealth management platform Altruist unveiled the new tool.

The development from the Los Angeles-headquartered company spooked investors, sparking fear across the market about how technological advancements may undermine the traditional aspects of the industry.

It was a blow for St James’s Place as it moved past its turbulent 2024, with many retail investors opting to use AI over traditional financial advice.

But shareholder anxieties seem to have faded, with Susannah Streeter, chief investment strategist at Wealth Club, noting that it is on “the road to recovery” from the AI jitters.

Analysts also noted that consumer confidence is growing, enabling the group to see off cheaper rivals who have lured away consumers with the promise of minimal or no fees and greater flexibility.

Others noted that cheaper rivals have been unable to knock St James’s Place from its “leading position in advice-led wealth management”.

Rae Maile, analyst at Panmure Liberum said they do “not see the position weakening”, hailing the stocks as “materially undervalued”.

Shareholder returns

Shareholders can also look forward to a return to rising payouts as the group confirmed an upgraded capital policy, under which 70 per cent of cash left over from operations will be returrned to shareholders from 2026, up from 50 per cent previously.

The payout will comprise of a mix of dividends and buybacks.

The FTSE 100 traditional giant also said that while the “external consumer outlook remains uncertain” as people continue to grapple with the cost of living, the company is positioned for long-term growth and to capture market opportunities, offsetting economic worries.

Mark FitzPatrick, chief executive officer of St James’s Place, said: “We’re building on this foundation by investing further in our capabilities, including enhancing the technology and tools available to our advisers.”