Squash, hockey and diving hit out after Commonwealth Games decision

Squash, hockey and diving have been cut from the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

Squash, hockey and diving chiefs have blasted the decision to exclude them from the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow – but include bowls.

Rugby sevens, triathlon, shooting, badminton and cricket have also been cut for the slimmed-down programme, which is being organised on a tight budget and at short notice after the Australian state of Victoria pulled out of hosting.

The 10 sports included are athletics and para-athletics, swimming and para-swimming, artistic gymnastics, track cycling and para-track cycling, netball, weightlifting and para-powerlifting, boxing, judo, bowls and para-bowls, 3×3 basketball and 3×3 wheelchair basketball.

The World Squash Federation said the sport’s exclusion was “deeply disappointing”, adding: “This decision is particularly frustrating for Scotland’s and the Commonwealth’s top squash players, who work tirelessly to represent their countries at major games.

“WSF and Scottish Squash remain committed to supporting these athletes by providing the best competitive opportunities to enhance their skills and proudly represent their countries.

“The WSF and Scottish Squash have received assurances that this decision for a condensed event in 2026 will not impact the inclusion of squash into future Commonwealth Games.”

Hockey has been at every edition of the Games since 1998 and former Great Britain captain Kate Richardson-Walsh called the decision “really disappointing and a reflection of where we are as a sport. It is a moment where we should reflect as a sport, for many different reasons, about how we can improve and stay relevant.”

Diving is to miss out for the first time in almost a century, and Scottish Swimming conceded the sport’s competitors “will undoubtedly feel disappointed”. Diving Australia called it “even more regrettable” given the sport’s heritage in the Games.

The limited programme has been designed to need no public funding and all take place in existing facilities within an eight-mile stretch of Glasgow, including the Scotstoun Stadium, Tollcross International Swimming Centre and the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

The Commonwealth Games Federation insisted that excluded sports had every chance of being readmitted for future editions.

“It’s always a very difficult decision when you have to decide which sports are in the programme and which sports are not,” said chief executive Katie Sadleir.

“Every time we run a Games, we only have two compulsory sports, athletics and swimming, and the rest are all up for discussion.

“To the sports [missing out] it must be incredibly disappointing, but because you’re not in the programme does not mean that you’re not a key sport for us in the future.

“We’re about to go through the process of deciding on the 2030 centenary Games and that programme of sports may look quite different.”