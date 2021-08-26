Square Mile workers split on vaccine proof being mandatory for return to City offices

Professionals working in the City of London are split on whether their employers should ask them to show proof of coronavirus vaccination to return to the office, according to a survey.

Around 43 per cent of City staff think companies should require employees to provide proof that they have been vaccinated should be required to go back to their place of work.

In comparison, 46 per cent said firms should not make it mandatory for staff to show proof of being double jabbed.

The respondents, 110 senior financial services professionals, were polled by Financial News.

Financial services organisations are increasingly taking a hard line on employee vaccination status. Firms including Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse are demanding employees to be jabbed in order to return to their offices.

In London, more than 5.6m people have received their first dose, just under 82 per cent of the capital’s population. Around 70 per cent, or 4.9m people, are double jabbed.