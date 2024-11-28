Square Mile and Me: Natasha Guerra on setting up Runway East

Each week we dig into the memory bank of the City’s great and good. Today, Natasha Guerra, CEO of co-working space provider Runway East, tells us about her career, her favourite cocktail spot, and why she’d like to see fewer blue shirts in the City

What was your first job?

Selling apples I’d ‘collected’ from my neighbours’ garden. The highest margin business I’ve ever run. I also modelled for Woolworths at 14 (their later bankruptcy I believe was unrelated) and whilst at University I was a waiter at Sofra on St Christopher’s Place.

What was your first role in the City or business world?

I was a project manager at Super Awesome, a children’s edtech start up. It was my first introduction to the start-up world. Through that I was introduced to the ICE Network, which would eventually lead me to starting Runway East – as I realised start-ups couldn’t find office space that was flexible and that their team truly enjoyed working in.

When did you know you wanted to build a career in the City?

I’m a born and bred Londoner. Brought up with the phrase ‘When a man is tired of London, he is tired of life’ – so, I always wanted to build a career here and later a business – albeit, a slightly different one than I anticipated (I thought I’d start a restaurant chain).

What’s one thing you love about the City of London?

The dragon statues on the way in which mark the start of the City. It reminds me of the phrase on a map ‘here be dragons’, and it is somewhat true – at least based on a very small minority of the business people I’ve met.

And one thing you would change?

Fewer blue shirts! Is there nothing else to wear? But seriously, for me especially who believes in the power of small businesses to innovate, service and grow the economy this is the symbolic manifestation of how inaccessible the city is. We need to foster entrepreneurship and business – and be more flexible in how we do it, from space to finance!

What’s been your most memorable work lunch or dinner?

I was at dinner with a private bank with about 30 other people, talking about how to build and exit a business. Firstly, they couldn’t believe I was in the real estate sector – I think they thought maybe I did something else, something more ‘girly’ – and secondly it was a stark reminder of the barriers we face as women to get into rooms like those.

And any business faux pas?

There’s always new business terms to contend with. On a Zoom call, someone said “they didn’t have the bandwidth”, so I suggested we revisit the internet provider.

What’s been your proudest moment?

We were on the Times 100 Best Places to Work list last year – this is something I really valued as a graduate so it was a milestone for me.

And who do you look up to?

As cheesy as it sounds, my team. We are a mixed bunch, I am constantly learning from them, they fuel me and each other to deliver and do better.

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

The economy is challenging and whilst we are able to benefit, as businesses want more flexibility from their office space, I am seeing businesses suffer more today and have seen more close down than ever over the last decade. There are growing opportunities, but these are never what you think – that is definitely what I’ve learnt in my journey and I would share with others.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

Kolae in Borough Market. It is one of my favourite restaurants in London, the flavours and the ambience are right up there.

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

During the pandemic, when we had to sit outside, I went to Bar Terminae in Soho a lot. I like going there after work, it reminds me of the value of conversation.”

Where’s home during the week?

We’ve just bought in Tufnell Park, and we’re moving from Highbury.

And where might we find you at the weekend?

Before kids, I’d say in raves, at house parties and nursing the night before with a bloody mary in hand. But today, I’ll be at softplay, in the park on a playdate and on Sunday having lunch at Smokehouse in Canonbury!

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going and who with?

My favourite place in the world is Tokyo; you’d find me there if I had two weeks off with my partner. Though I must confess, we went there for two days last year when the grandparents agreed to have our son for a few days! The food and energy is unrivalled.

Quickfire:

Favourite book? Scaling up by Verne Harnish, it shaped my company, and for fun Educating Rita by Willy Russell

Favourite film? Lost in translation

Favourite artist/musician? Nina Simone

Favourite place in London? Primrose Hill

Cocktail order? Eastern Standard

Eastern Standard Coffee order? Sorry I’m a tea person!