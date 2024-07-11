Square Mile and Me: Flavilla Fongang on her career, from McDonald’s to tech’s most influential woman

Each week we ask a City figure to take a trip down memory lane. Today, Flavilla Fongang, founder of creative agency 3 Colours Rule and CEO of networking platform Black Rise, takes us through her career, from McDonald’s to the most influential woman in tech

What was your first job?

My very first job was at McDonald’s. It was a great introduction to the world of work, teaching me the basics of customer service, team work and the importance of a strong work ethic.

What was your first role in the City?

My first role in the City was as a customer for an international event company with a tech platform. It was an incredibly dynamic environment and a steep learning curve, but it set the foundation for my passion for technology and innovation.

When did you know you wanted to build a career in tech?

I knew I wanted to build a career in the tech sector when I realised the incredible impact technology can have on transforming businesses and lives. It was the story of a young black girl who used technology to help kids in Africa who travel miles to go to school find their way back home. The rapid pace of change and the endless possibilities were exhilarating to me.

What’s one thing you love about the City of London?

I absolutely love the diversity and energy of the City of London. It’s a melting pot of cultures, ideas and opportunities. Every day is different and exciting.

And one thing you would change?

I would love to see more diversity of thought and representation in leadership roles. It’s crucial for driving innovation and making the City truly inclusive.

What’s been your most memorable day on the job?

One of my most memorable experiences was holding my book in my hands “The Voices In The Shadow” a book that is released each year in a new volume. The book tells the stories of Black women in tech and distributed to schools for free. These books are also archived at the British library.

And any business faux pas?

Oh, I’ve had my share of business faux pas! Freestyling during a big pitch. Success requires preparation.

What’s been your proudest moment?

My proudest moment was being recognised as one of the most influential women in tech. It was a validation of all the hard work and dedication I’ve put into my career.

And who do you look up to?

I look up to many people, but one standout is my mother. Her resilience and leadership in the face of adversity are truly inspiring.

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

Absolutely! The tech industry is constantly evolving, and there are so many exciting opportunities on the horizon. I’m looking forward to new challenges and innovations.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

For lunch, I’d pick a vibrant place like The Ned. The atmosphere is great, and the food is always fantastic.

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

For an after-work drink, we’d head to Wagtail Rooftop Bar. The view of the city is stunning, and it’s a great place to unwind.

Where’s home during the week?

During the week, home is in the heart of the City. It’s convenient and keeps me close to the action.

And where might we find you at the weekend?

On weekends, you might find me at the gym in the morning, cooking and prepping at lunch, dancing or dinner for two on Saturday. On Sunday waking to some soul music and dancing on my tippy toes.

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going?

For a two-week break, south of France, Nice or Cannes is always a good idea. It’s the perfect place to relax, recharge, and find inspiration.

Quickfire:

Favourite Book: The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel

The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel Favourite Film: The Pursuit of Happiness

The Pursuit of Happiness Favourite Artist: At the moment Alex Isley and Tash as their voices are soothing

At the moment Alex Isley and Tash as their voices are soothing Favourite Place in London: The South Bank

The South Bank Cocktail Order: A glass of Pommery champagne