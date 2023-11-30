Square Mile and Me: Andrew Jackson on becoming Keeper of the Jewel House

Portrait of Brigadier Andrew Jackson (Tower Governor) wearing new uniform featuring HM King Charles III’s royal cypher.

Each week we ask a City figure to take a trip down memory lane. Today, Tower of London director, resident governor and keeper of the Jewel House Andrew Jackson tells us how he got there.

What was your first job?

During one university summer holiday I was an assistant instructor at a sailing school in Poole, Dorset. This mostly involved doing odd jobs, like building new boat racks and cleaning.

What were you doing before you became Tower Director?

I spent 33 years as an infantry officer in the Royal Yorkshire Regiment, retiring as a Brigadier. As well as commanding soldiers on operations in Northern Ireland, Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan, I held a series of roles using different skills such as operational planning, designing training, writing defence policy and leading army public relations.

What are your main duties as Tower Director/Resident Governor/Keeper of the Jewel House?

I’m responsible for making sure that we offer a brilliant and memorable experience for every one of nearly 3m visitors each year. I have a superb team that ensures the Tower runs smoothly day to day, leaving me time to focus on planning projects that will keep the Tower as relevant and exciting in the future as it is now. In my historic role as resident governor, I lead some of our ceremonial events, appearing in uniform for gun salutes and state parades.

What’s one thing that surprised you about the job?

I was surprised by how we use some of our most historic spaces, holding dinners, receptions and other events in the White Tower, for instance. It’s a fabulous place to hold an event. The Tower has evolved constantly over the past 1,000 years and we’re keen to continue exploring how we can make it somewhere that everyone can enjoy.

What’s one thing you love about the City?

I love the juxtaposition of the ancient and modern, not just in the architecture but also in City life. After nearly five years, I’m still learning about how the histories of the City, its institutions and the Tower are so closely intertwined.

And one thing you would change?

It would be great to be able to reduce traffic and create more public space along the north bank of the Thames and on the other approaches to the Tower. We’re creating a natural landscape in the moat that will improve the resilience of the fortress, increase biodiversity and create a space that our visitors and passers by can enjoy.

What’s your most memorable job interview?

At the end of my interview for this role, one of the panel looked me straight in the eye and said “do you believe in ghosts?” I was a bit taken aback and, after offering a rather rambling reply that suggested I didn’t, they asserted “you should do!” I regularly hear stories about ghosts in the Tower but haven’t had any close encounters… so far.

And any City faux pas?

None that I’m prepared to admit to!

What’s been your proudest moment?

It was an honour to have a small role in the Coronation, carrying the Sovereign’s Ring in the procession inside Westminster Abbey. This continued a long tradition of the involvement of the Keeper of the Jewel House, so I was very proud to be involved in this special moment of history.

And who do you look up to?

I have worked for some inspirational leaders, but it would be unfair to single out one. I’m constantly impressed by the enthusiasm, professionalism and patience of the staff here at the Tower; they are outstanding.

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

We have had an excellent year so far at the Tower and it fills me with optimism for the rest of 2023 and 2024. In common with many other attractions, we’ve seen our visitor numbers bounce back to approaching pre-Covid levels, around 90 per cent of where we were. We have been helped by the Coronation and the events that we put on throughout the year, like our Christmas decorations.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

I may be picking, but if you’re paying I would choose Smith’s of Wapping. It’s just outside the City, but worth it for their outstanding fish.

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

The Hung, Drawn and Quartered at the end of Great Tower Street. Apart from the excellent beer, it used to be the London offices for Christ’s Hospital School and I took my entrance exams there a long time ago.

Where’s home during the week?

We’re lucky enough to have a home in the Tower, as part of a community of around 100 people. It wasn’t in the plan, but our three 21-year olds are all still living at home!

And where might we find you at the weekend?

Usually out walking our labrador. We like to take the opportunity to get away at weekends to somewhere that offers more space for him to run around than the moat.

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going?

Somewhere quiet and sunny, like the Greek islands. Without the dog. Our favourite is Amorgos, but don’t tell anyone as it’s a well-kept secret.

Quickfire round:

Favourite…

Book: My most recent read, Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus

Musician: Elvis Costello

Place in London: The Tower of London, of course

Jewel: The Cullinan I diamond, in the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross

Monarch: Edward III

Room in the Tower of London: The Norman Chapel of St John the Evangelist in the White Tower; a place of calm on even the busiest days