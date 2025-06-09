Spurs open talks with Brentford over £10m move for Frank

Tottenham Hotspur are edging towards a replacement for Ange Postecoglou after opening talks with Brentford over head coach Thomas Frank.

Tottenham Hotspur sacked Australian Postecoglou just over two weeks after he led them to Europa League glory and Champions League qualification in his second season.

And the north London club have their eyes set on the manager of fellow Premier League club Brentford Frank to replace him.

The 51-year-old Dane has been with the Bees since 2018 and led them to promotion to England’s top flight through the 2021 Championship play-offs.

The club operate on a small budget but have managed to establish themselves in the Premier League in a stint that involved a stadium move from the historic Griffin Park.

It will reportedly cost Tottenham Hotspur £10m to buy Frank out of the remainder of his contract with Brentford, which runs through until 2027.

Names listed among the favourites to take over at Spurs before Frank emerged as the favourite included Fulham’s Marco Silva, Burnley’s Scott Parker and Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner.

Former manager Mauricio Pochettino earlier described a potential move back to London from his current USA head coach position as “unrealistic”.

The arrival of Frank at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium comes a week after chief executive Vinai Venkatesham’s first day at the club.

Chief football officer Scott Munn is set to depart the north London club later this week in a move that has widely been reported, while highly regarded executive director Donna-Maria Cullen resigned after more than 30 years’ service last week.

Brentford finished 10th in the most recent Premier League season while Tottenham Hotspur, who backed up the sacking of Postecoglou by letting their women’s manager Robert Vilahamn go too, were 17th.

Postecoglou’s side lost 22 of their 38 matches in the Premier League this season.