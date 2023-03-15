Spring Budget 2023 – Live: Jeremy Hunt unveils growth plan centred on childcare

Spring Budget: Jeremy Hunt will unveil his plans on Wednesday. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

As Jeremy Hunt unveils his first full Spring Budget, we bring you all the latest news, opinion, analysis and reaction.

Dubbed a ‘budget for growth’, it is likely to centre on childcare reforms, extending support to those with one and two year olds.

Budget day – Live feed

7am – Jeremy Hunt confirms extension of energy price guarantee

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed that the Energy Price Guarantee will be extended at its current level, easing pressure on millions of vulnerable energy users.

The support package, which caps average household bills at £2,500 – will now remain at its current rate from April to June.

It had been due to rise to £3,000 next month, raising concerns Brits would face a potential £900 hike to their energy bills with the £400 discount expiring and the subsidy package tapering off to £3,000.

What else do we know so far?

We know the chancellor wants to deliver a ‘back to work’ budget which is laser-focused on getting Brits back into the workforce.

Budget day: Wednesday’s front page

He’s eager to be seen to be supporting parents, over 50s and disabled people with barriers to employment. Changes to pension allowances, revealed Tuesday, also fall into this camp.

Measures such as upfront childcare payments for Universal Credit recipients reflect this mood, which has been prompted by the productivity crisis setting in across our economy.

Other pre-released policies include more funding for carbon capture projects, which are set to feature in the UK’s journey to net zero, and support for veterans.

Post-Brexit customs procedures will also be set for simplification, in a move sure to appease MPs eager to champion the benefits the UK has seen from its exit from the trading bloc.

Ending the prepayment penalty on those who pay energy bills in advance via meters is also expected, while the Chancellor will clamp down on marketed tax avoidance schemes.

Key points to look out for:

Childcare

High childcare costs have been a key political battleground in the budget run-up, with the Chancellor at the sharp end of consensus on the issue.

The Treasury has already announced a series of funding reforms, including upping the amount parents on Universal Credit (UC) can claim for childcare by several hundred pounds.

Parents will also receive Universal Credit childcare payments upfront, rather than in arrears, as part of a wider bid to cut employment barriers and support Brits back into the workforce.

The economy

Helping small firms, supporting, big business: The West End has spearheaded a call for Hunt to scrap Sunday trading restrictions, which could bring in £350m extra a year. Small firms have warned they face risk of closure or restructuring without more support in the budget, owing to soaring energy prices.

Support for public services

Britain is on course to shoulder a tax burden that has “never been sustained before in its history” but is still grappling with fraying public services. Top economist Carl Emmerson, deputy director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), told City A.M. ahead of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s budget tomorrow.

Energy

Support for nuclear technology, concerns over pre-payment metres, price floor for the windfall tax.

Jeremy Hunt has also confirmed by Wednesday morning, the energy price guarantee

Pensions

Hunt is said to be planning to increase the lifetime allowance from £1,073,100 to over £1.5 million

Tax and spending

The spring statement will lay out the government’s policies on taxation and spending for the next financial year.

It follows months of financial chaos, after economic shocks sparked by Covid; the Ukraine war and energy crisis; and Liz Truss’ calamitous mini-budget.

Hunt is framed as a calm down Chancellor, with a steadying hand on the tiller of HMS UK.

But he will be set to disappoint hardliners in his own party with a steadfast refusal to cancel a planned corporation tax hike to 25 per cent, which Trussite’s claim will stifle growth ambition.

