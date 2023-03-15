FTSE 100 live: London index falls ahead of Jeremy Hunt’s March budget as bank stocks slump

The capital’s premier index lost 0.52 per cent to drop to 7,597.09 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, shed 0.42 per cent to trade at 19,048.77 points (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

London’s FTSE 100 slumped this morning as banking stocks fell ahead of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s first budget around 12.30pm today.

The capital’s premier index lost 1.80 per cent to drop to 7,499.58 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, shed 1.73 per cent to trade at 18,798.40 points.

London markets fell during opening exchanges today as the FTSE’s banking giants took a beating.

Lloyds and NatWest were both down 3.2 per cent, HSBC was down 3.3 per cent while Barclays was down 4.9 per cent as yesterday’s recovery stalled.

AJ Bell’s investment director Russ Mould commented “it’s no wonder that investor sentiment remains cautious towards the big banks given that credit agency Moody’s downgraded its outlook on the US banking system to ‘negative’. Investors keep asking ‘who’s next?’ and until there is more clarity, the sector could remain off limits to many people.”

Europe’s other top markets slumped with the DAX falling 2.1 per cent and the CAC falling 2.6 per cent.

The market downturn came despite the expectation that Hunt’s budget would throw up few surprises.

Read more Jeremy Hunt readies placeholder budget that will let a lot of people down

He is expected to shun significant tax cuts or spending rises for fear of spooking investors by throwing the UK’s public finances on an unsustainable trajectory.

Hunt’s calmer tone will be a far cry from former Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget last September when they launched £45bn of unfunded tax cuts without any assessment of the their impact on the UK economy by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

Those moves sent the pound to a record low against the US dollar and UK debt yields on an upward spiral.

Fresh estimates from the OBR today are tipped to paint a bleak picture for UK growth over the coming years.

FTSE 100 is down sharply over last week

Although near term output is expected to perform much better than the 1.4 per cent contraction this year that the OBR projected in November, beyond 2024, GDP is likely to stall.

That dire outlook means Hunt has little room to loosen fiscal policy.

“It’s all about the Budget in the UK and Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor is focusing on how to prod the stalling economy into life, without making tax cut and spend promises which could set off a fresh debt furore,” Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

“With a keen eye on trying to maintain financial stability particularly the close shave this week given SVB’s collapse, he looks set to focus on highly targeted policies, rather than tax cuts to propel growth. He has more wiggle room as public sector borrowing, still high by historical standards is set to undershoot forecasts made by the Office of Budget Responsibility,” she added.

The Treasury this morning already confirmed the energy price cap will stay at £2,500 for further three months, already trimming billions off of Hunt’s wriggle room.

He is also expected to freeze fuel duty at a cost of £6bn, step up childcare support and offer investment tax reliefs to soothe the six percentage point corporation tax increase to 25 per cent from 19 per cent.

The pound was broadly flat against the US dollar.