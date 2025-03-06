Spreadex Cheltenham Festival 2025 Free Bets Offer – Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets

Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets on Cheltenham with Spreadex

The Cheltenham Festival is almost uncontested as the most popular racing event of the year, and you know you’ll find a wealth of exciting betting offers in the lead-up and throughout the event. If you’re looking for a quality sportsbook for Cheltenham in 2025, take a look at Spreadex and its fantastic sign-up deal!

Discover below about the excellent Spreadex Cheltenham offer, including what it entails, how to claim it, terms and conditions, and more.

*City AM’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn a commission.

T&Cs: Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. 18+ www.gambleaware.org. Place a £10 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 2 x £10 free fixed odds bets, 4 x £5 free spread bets + £1 Race Index spread bet.

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. Registration Required GambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission.

Disclaimer: The offers featured in this article were accurate at the time of publication but may change without prior notice.

Spreadex Cheltenham Sign-Up Offer 2025

In 2025, Spreadex is offering new customers £40 in free betting tokens when they sign up during the Cheltenham Festival. To claim these bets, you just need to deposit and wager £10 or more on any fixed odds bet, at even odds or higher. You’ll receive half of your free bets immediately and the second half 24 hours later.

The Spreadex sign-up bonus is awarded as six free bet tickets (plus one):

2x £10 fixed odds free bet

2x £5 Total Goals football spread bet

2x £5 racing Winning Favourites spread bet

(1x £1 racing Race Index spread bet)

While the fixed odds free bet can be used on any regular bet, the spread bets are a little more complex and should be used with caution. Remember that when spread betting, you can lose more than you stake!

These free bets can be used by selecting them on your bet slip. They must be claimed within 28 days of opening your new account, and you then have another 28 days before your bets expire. But if you use them correctly and win, you’ll keep all profits made over the original stake as withdrawable cash!

Step By Step Guide: Claim Cheltenham Free Bets

Claiming your Spreadex Cheltenham free bets couldn’t be easier! If you use our link and follow these simple instructions, you’ll make bets for free in no time. Just follow these steps closely and look at the T&Cs for yourself to ensure you don’t accidentally lock yourself out of this generous deal.

Use our promo link to reach the Spreadex sign-up page. This will ensure you receive the right bonus and apply it to your new account. Click ‘Join here’ to get started with the sign-up process. Input your details where prompted — this will require sensitive, personal information like your real name, date of birth and even your address. If you’re worried about any of this, you can check out Spreadex’s firm privacy policy to see how they use your data. Make your first deposit in your new account — you must deposit at least £10 to qualify, and be sure to use a debit card, Google or Apple Pay when making this deposit. Using another payment method could void you out of the deal. Wager at least £10 on a single fixed odds bet — the bet must be made at odds of evens or higher to qualify. Ensure you place the full £10 on a single wager and not multiple smaller bets, which will forfeit your bonus. Wait for your bet to settle — once your qualifying bet has settled, you can claim the first half of your free betting tokens from the promo tab in your account. Claim the rest of your bonus the next day — the rest of your free bets will be available 24 hours after the qualifying bet settles.

Key Terms and Conditions for Cheltenham Promos

As with all bonuses at online sportsbooks, the Spreadex Cheltenham bonuses come with various terms and conditions. While we will always recommend that you take a look at the T&Cs yourself before accepting any bonuses, these are the main points that you should always take a closer look at:

Wagering Requirements — the most important T&C for any bonus will always be the wagering requirements. This is the number of times you have to wager the value of your bonus before you can withdraw anything won from it as real cash. The good news is that Spreadex free bets don’t have any wagering requirements. However, you shouldn’t assume this is the case when claiming any other promo on the site.

— the most important T&C for any bonus will always be the wagering requirements. This is the number of times you have to wager the value of your bonus before you can withdraw anything won from it as real cash. The good news is that Spreadex free bets don’t have any wagering requirements. However, you shouldn’t assume this is the case when claiming any other promo on the site. Expiration — bonuses don’t hang around forever, and if you don’t claim them and then use your bonus within the expiration limit, you can forfeit your free bets. The Spreadex Cheltenham bonus has a generous 28-day time limit attached, so you’ll have plenty of time to use it! But you should keep an eye on that limit as it creeps closer.

— bonuses don’t hang around forever, and if you don’t claim them and then use your bonus within the expiration limit, you can forfeit your free bets. The Spreadex Cheltenham bonus has a generous 28-day time limit attached, so you’ll have plenty of time to use it! But you should keep an eye on that limit as it creeps closer. Betting limits — most free bets can’t be used with complete freedom and must instead be used on specific types of bets. The Spreadex free bets have different specifications depending on the token, so pay close attention to what you’re betting on to see if it’s compatible with your bonus.

— most free bets can’t be used with complete freedom and must instead be used on specific types of bets. The Spreadex free bets have different specifications depending on the token, so pay close attention to what you’re betting on to see if it’s compatible with your bonus. Fixed Odds vs Spread Betting — Spreadex is a special sportsbook that offers extensive spread betting options and a fixed odds system. Free bets will be eligible for one or the other, so pay close attention when placing your bets to ensure you’re using the correct betting token.

Cheltenham Betting Options Available at Spreadex

While a list of popular Cheltenham betting options usually comes with a set of options at most sportsbooks, Spreadex is slightly different. While the fixed odds selection is nothing to sniff at, there are fewer options overall for traditional bets due to the spread betting options. However, the spread bets allow for a higher degree of freedom in how you choose to bet, with unique options you won’t find anywhere else.

Betting Market Bet Type? Details Win Fixed Bet on the outright winner of a race. Place Bets Fixed Bet on a horse to place in a race, not just win it; the number of available places changes. Each Way Fixed Combined bets on a single horse to either win or place. Without Favourite Fixed A win bet without consideration of the favourite tends to have better odds. Accumulators Fixed A multiple with four or more legs; each leg must win for the bet to pay out Lucky 15 Fixed Combination bet with four selections, which pay out if 2 of the selections win. Add selections for Lucky 31/63. Favourite Performance Spread A spread on how well the favourite will perform. SP of Winner Spread Betting on how high the starting price of the winning horse will be. Winning Distances Spread What distance will the winning horse take victory by.

Top Spreadex Features for Cheltenham Betting

There are plenty of excellent features at Spreadex that you can use during the Cheltenham Festival, but we’ve picked out two of our favourites that show how flexible this sportsbook is for racing fans.

In Play Betting

Spreadex offers in-depth in-play betting features that allow you to make bets up to and during races! With Spreadex in-play betting, you can make quick bets as you watch the race, letting you react as the results unfold. In addition, Spreadex offers extensive live-streaming coverage, especially on horse racing, so you can bet in-play while catching the stream all from the same platform.

First Past the Post

Nothing feels worse than the excitement of seeing your horse cross the finish line, only to be demoted later on a technicality. With Spreadex’s ‘First Past the Post’ insurance, you no longer have to worry about this! In these events, FPtP promises to pay out winning bets not only on the official upon winner but also on the first horse to cross the finish line (should they be different). This is hardly the only type of racing insurance offered at Spreadex, so check out the Cheltenham offers on-site for more info.

2025 Schedule and Guide for Cheltenham Festival

The Cheltenham Festival is a four-day racing extravaganza, with seven races run each day, each and every one of them among the most prestigious horse races of the calendar. The running starts after 1 pm daily, so you must get your big combination bets in before then!

The festival starts on the 11th of March and is held at the Cheltenham Racecourse. Most of the races are broadcast via ITV, so all UK residents can watch them, but for Spreadex customers, you can stream all of the races right from the sportsbook.

While the Gold Cup is the standout race of the event, there are excellent races each day, including four other standouts, which you’ll find in bold on the schedule below. You can check out the official Cheltenham Festival website for more information.

Tuesday 11th March — Champion Day

13:20 — The Michael O’Sullivan Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

14:00 — The My Pension Expert Arkle Novices’ Chase (Grade 1)

14:40 — The Ultima Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap)

15:20 — The Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle Race (Grade 1)

16:00 — The Unibet Champion Hurdle (Grade 1)

16:40 — The Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Race (Premier Handicap)

17:20 — The National Hunt Novices’ Chase (Novices’ Steeple Chase) (Novices’ Handicap)

Wednesday 12th March — Style Wednesday

13:20 — The Turners Novices’ Hurdle Race (Grade 1)

14:00 — The Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase

14:40 — The Coral Cup Hurdle (A Handicap Hurdle Race) (Premier Handicap)

Read more Now is the hour to back Haiti Couleurs for Cheltenham

15:20 — The Glenfarclas Cross Country Steeple Chase

16:00 — The BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase (Grade 1)

16:40 — The Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Steeple Chase Challenge Cup (Premier Handicap)

17.20 — The Weatherbys Champion Bumper (A Standard Open NH Flat Race) (Grade 1)

Thursday 13th March — St. Patrick’s Thursday

13:20 — The Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 2)

14:00 — The Jack Richards Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase

14:40 — The Pertemps Network Final (A Handicap Hurdle Race) (Listed) (Premier Handicap)

15:20 — The Ryanair Steeple Chase (Grade 1)

16:00 — The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

16:40 — The TrustATrader Plate (A Handicap Steeple Chase) (Premier Handicap)

17:20 — The Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Steeple Chase (0-145)

Friday 14th March — Gold Cup Day

13:20 — The JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1)

14:00 — The William Hill County Handicap Hurdle Race (Premier Handicap)

14:40 — The Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Steeple Chase (Grade 2)

15:20 — The Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle Race (Grade 1)

16:00 — The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeple Chase (Grade 1)

16:40 — The St. James’s Place Festival Hunters Chase

17:20 — Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (0-145)

How To Make the Most of Your Cheltenham Experience

There are so many things to bet on at Cheltenham, and for first-timers, it can be a daunting experience. Don’t get swept up in the excitement, and follow these simple tips to make the most out of your bets for Cheltenham 2025.

Look For Cheltenham Offers

If you’re new to Cheltenham betting — or you’re in the market for new sportsbooks — you should shop around for the best Cheltenham betting offers you can find. Offers like those at Spreadex can enhance your betting experience and help you get more bang for your buck. Whether it’s Cheltenham free bets, insurance deals, extra places or odds boosts, all these can help you improve your experience.

Do Your Research

As with any bet, it always pays to know your stuff. The most successful bettors are the ones who understand the sport and can accurately predict the most likely outcomes and predict upsets. Of course, no one expects you to think like an expert since some people dedicate their entire livelihoods to sports predictions, but instead, you should be taking the advice of these experts. There are always people sharing thoughts, giving advice and making predictions, and you should do your research before going on that one racer you have a good feeling about.

Gamble Responsibly

While doing your research and limiting your losses through bonuses is always a great idea, more than any of that, you should ensure that you’re gambling in a responsible manner. In the next section, we have some tips and tools to keep your habits in check, but to make the most of your Cheltenham betting experience, the best thing you can do is ensure that you come out the other side healthy and without any debilitating losses.

Responsible Gambling

Cheltenham is an exciting time in the racing calendar, with some of the best betting opportunities you’ll find all year! However, as fun as Cheltenham can be, nothing will ruin it faster than taking your betting beyond your means. As such, engaging in responsible gambling is always important to keep your betting in check.

There are plenty of things you can do to get started, but here are some of the excellent options you have available when you bet with Spreadex, all of which you can employ today:

Deposit Limit — If you struggle to stick to a budget, you can set a hard and fast limit on how much you can put into your account.

— If you struggle to stick to a budget, you can set a hard and fast limit on how much you can put into your account. Self-Exclusion and Time Outs — if you need to take a short or long-term break, you can use the exclusion tools at Spreadex. Self-exclusion is far more permanent than a time-out, so consider what you need.

— if you need to take a short or long-term break, you can use the exclusion tools at Spreadex. Self-exclusion is far more permanent than a time-out, so consider what you need. Reality checks — Sometimes, you only need to be reminded of how your habits affect your reality. A reality check will pop up after a specified time to remind you of your leger and how much money you’ve spent.

— Sometimes, you only need to be reminded of how your habits affect your reality. A reality check will pop up after a specified time to remind you of your leger and how much money you’ve spent. Helplines — If you need expert help or advice, Spreadex also provides links and phone numbers so you can contact someone as soon as possible. National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133 GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

— If you need expert help or advice, Spreadex also provides links and phone numbers so you can contact someone as soon as possible.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can I withdraw Cheltenham Free Bet winnings?

If you win something from a Cheltenham free bet, you can 100% claim it as real cash! Most free bets let you keep all profit made over the stake without wagering but always remember to double-check the terms and conditions.

Are free bets the only Cheltenham offer I can claim?

Sportsbooks offer plenty of Cheltenham racing offers across the festival, including exclusive insurance deals and boosts. Check your sportsbook regularly during Cheltenham to check for new promos.

Do I have to be a new customer to claim Cheltenham bonuses?

While the most generous Cheltenham bonuses will be geared towards new players, many Cheltenham offers can be claimed by existing customers. Just check the promo lineup in your sportsbook to see what’s available.

City AM is committed to responsible gambling. Please gamble responsibly and only bet what you can afford. To gain help, support and advice for a person struggling with gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133. If you are worried about your gambling or that of a friend visit gambleaware.org.